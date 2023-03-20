"We have made it" - ATK Mohun Bagan players euphoric after their momentous ISL 2022-23 campaign

One hundred and twenty minutes worth of relentless football. Opportunistic penalty kicks. Euphoria, tears, fireworks, and a kiss of the jim-dandy Indian Super League (ISL) trophy in between. Thunderous support in Goa. Overwhelming welcome in Kolkata. This is how the last 48 hours have unfurled for ATK Mohun Bagan and their cavalry.

The Mariners, after their marauding run at the business end of the season, edged past a sanguine Bengaluru FC side 4-3 on penalties in the 2022-23 ISL final on March 18. They came into the season as favorites but went into the final as underdogs after their inconsistent performances in the first half.

But even at their worst, ATK Mohun Bagan were a cohesive unit. At their best, they often became unplayable. On Saturday night, they were neither. Juan Ferrando's men were scrappy, often too exposed, but ultimately, inevitable. Even when the odds were against them, the Green and Maroon Brigade played with the demeanor of champions.

After soaking up their momentous ISL victory, it was time for the players to finally let loose and celebrate like the absolute winners they were. The jolly spilled onto social media platforms from the stadium dressing room. The loved ones of the players joined in too.

Here are some of the reactions from ATK Mohun Bagan players and their family members to their first-ever ISL victory:

Juan Ferrando @JuanFerrandoF

We have made it. All together.



Ps. Thanks



#ATKMohunBagan

#JoyMohunBagan The joined effort of all of us in green and maroon code, in and out the pitch, has helped our team build new memories to share over the next generations. CONGRATULATIONSWe have made it. All together.Ps. Thanks @misra_artistics for the edit The joined effort of all of us in green and maroon code, in and out the pitch, has helped our team build new memories to share over the next generations. CONGRATULATIONS 💚❤️We have made it. All together.Ps. Thanks @misra_artistics for the edit#ATKMohunBagan#JoyMohunBagan https://t.co/o927NFb8ai

𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐢🐯 @Tiri1991 🤩 Thank you guys for making me feel like a champion too despite not playing a single minute this season! 🏼 you all deserve it!🤗 YEEEESSS CHAMPIONS!🤩 Thank you guys for making me feel like a champion too despite not playing a single minute this season!🏼 you all deserve it!🤗 #JoyMohunBagan YEEEESSS CHAMPIONS!🏆🤩 Thank you guys for making me feel like a champion too despite not playing a single minute this season!♥️🙏🏼 you all deserve it!🤗 #JoyMohunBagan 💚♥️ https://t.co/fFy33ue9UK

Joni Kauko @JoniKauko



Thank you for all the support, this is for all of us! Hero Isl ChampionsThank you for all the support, this is for all of us! #joymohunbagan Hero Isl Champions 🏆Thank you for all the support, this is for all of us! #joymohunbagan 🟢🔴 https://t.co/a4uVFZwLym

𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 @SumitRathi02 🕺🏼



The ISL trophy is not just a symbol of our hard work, but the tremendous support of our Green and Maroon Brigade and the city of Kolkata!



#HeroISLChampion #JoyMohunBagan #ATKMohunBagan #IndianFootball We are the Champions!🕺🏼The ISL trophy is not just a symbol of our hard work, but the tremendous support of our Green and Maroon Brigade and the city of Kolkata! We are the Champions! 🏆🕺🏼The ISL trophy is not just a symbol of our hard work, but the tremendous support of our Green and Maroon Brigade and the city of Kolkata!#HeroISLChampion #JoyMohunBagan #ATKMohunBagan #IndianFootball https://t.co/ijW6Ks3ies

Vishal Kaith @vishalkaith01



Joy Mohun Bagan



#JoyMohunBagan Happy to have won the Golden Glove award for the season. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the management, coaches, teammates, support staff, and all our fans.Joy Mohun Bagan Happy to have won the Golden Glove award for the season. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the management, coaches, teammates, support staff, and all our fans.Joy Mohun Bagan 💚♥️#JoyMohunBagan

"Proud of this group" - Bengaluru FC players look back at ISL 2022-23 with fond memories despite defeat in the final

One man's joy is another man's sorrow. While ATK Mohun Bagan had the world at their feet on Saturday, Bengaluru FC players ended their night with heads in their hands. Despite the defibrillation of their season from their miraculous winning streak, the Blues ended the ISL 2022-23 campaign with nothing to show for it.

However, the players had a more optimistic outlook on the outcome after the pangs of initial dejection had settled in. The Blues wanted to focus on their never-seen-before recovery job priorly that got them into the final in the first place.

Here's what the Bengaluru FC players said about their defeat in the ISL 2022-23 final:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu @GurpreetGK I cannot stress enough on how proud I am of this team. The way we fought, defied the odds and came a long way in the @IndSuperLeague . It wasn’t our night and we take it on the chin and move forward together. Big thanks to the BFC fans who stuck by us and supported us throughout. I cannot stress enough on how proud I am of this team. The way we fought, defied the odds and came a long way in the @IndSuperLeague . It wasn’t our night and we take it on the chin and move forward together. Big thanks to the BFC fans who stuck by us and supported us throughout. https://t.co/bSkgFnyCyD

Sandesh Jhingan @SandeshJhingan Whenever I will look back at ISL Season 9, what I will have is a smile on my face, and pride in my heart. And that’s down to the memories we created that we will carry for life. Whenever I will look back at ISL Season 9, what I will have is a smile on my face, and pride in my heart. And that’s down to the memories we created that we will carry for life. https://t.co/8f2vTjhaju

Naushad Moosa @NaushadMoosa9 A fightback I am so proud of. They wrote us out, but us - the players, staff, management, fans and everyone BFC - always believed in our team. A privilege to be part of such a motivated unit that battled against the odds. Let’s go again in the Super Cup. #WeAreBFC A fightback I am so proud of. They wrote us out, but us - the players, staff, management, fans and everyone BFC - always believed in our team. A privilege to be part of such a motivated unit that battled against the odds. Let’s go again in the Super Cup. #WeAreBFC https://t.co/p6Y6wevvze

Now, if the Blues can build on the momentum that they carried into the finale, the upcoming Hero Super Cup might bear a more fruitful result for Simon Grayson and his men.

