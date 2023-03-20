"We have made it" - ATK Mohun Bagan players euphoric after their momentous ISL 2022-23 campaign

One hundred and twenty minutes worth of relentless football. Opportunistic penalty kicks. Euphoria, tears, fireworks, and a kiss of the jim-dandy Indian Super League (ISL) trophy in between. Thunderous support in Goa. Overwhelming welcome in Kolkata. This is how the last 48 hours have unfurled for ATK Mohun Bagan and their cavalry.
The Mariners, after their marauding run at the business end of the season, edged past a sanguine Bengaluru FC side 4-3 on penalties in the 2022-23 ISL final on March 18. They came into the season as favorites but went into the final as underdogs after their inconsistent performances in the first half.
But even at their worst, ATK Mohun Bagan were a cohesive unit. At their best, they often became unplayable. On Saturday night, they were neither. Juan Ferrando's men were scrappy, often too exposed, but ultimately, inevitable. Even when the odds were against them, the Green and Maroon Brigade played with the demeanor of champions.
After soaking up their momentous ISL victory, it was time for the players to finally let loose and celebrate like the absolute winners they were. The jolly spilled onto social media platforms from the stadium dressing room. The loved ones of the players joined in too.
Here are some of the reactions from ATK Mohun Bagan players and their family members to their first-ever ISL victory:
"Proud of this group" - Bengaluru FC players look back at ISL 2022-23 with fond memories despite defeat in the final
One man's joy is another man's sorrow. While ATK Mohun Bagan had the world at their feet on Saturday, Bengaluru FC players ended their night with heads in their hands. Despite the defibrillation of their season from their miraculous winning streak, the Blues ended the ISL 2022-23 campaign with nothing to show for it.
However, the players had a more optimistic outlook on the outcome after the pangs of initial dejection had settled in. The Blues wanted to focus on their never-seen-before recovery job priorly that got them into the final in the first place.
Here's what the Bengaluru FC players said about their defeat in the ISL 2022-23 final:
Now, if the Blues can build on the momentum that they carried into the finale, the upcoming Hero Super Cup might bear a more fruitful result for Simon Grayson and his men.