"We need to be as fit as possible for the next match" - Sunil Chhetri ahead of Round of 16 clash against Saudi Arabia

India football captain Sunil Chhetri, leading the team in the Asian Games 2023, recently stated that it has been quite challenging for his team to adapt to the circumstances that they are in.

India put together a rag-tag team only a few days before the tournament and did not train together. This was purportedly due to the lack of foresight of officials in India. However, they have managed to exceed expectations and qualify for the round of 16 stage of the Games for the first time in 13 years.

Despite this being a U-23 event, teams can also field three overage players. Usually, Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Chinglensana Singh are the 'seniors' who have been fielded by head coach Igor Stimac.

Skipper Chhetri was quoted as saying to PTI after the game against Myanmar.

“It has been difficult, we are playing three games in five days. The good thing is we have qualified (for the round of 16) now and we will hang on. We need to be as fit as possible for the next match."

Sunil Chhetri was instrumental in getting Sandesh Jhingan picked for the team

Sunil Chhetri also spoke about how he used his influence over FC Goa to get Sandesh Jhingan released for the Asian Games. As the Games are not in the FIFA calendar, several Indian Super League (ISL) clubs were not willing to release their top players.

It was only after Chhetri spoke to them did FC Goa agreed to let Jhingan take part in this tournament. It was rumored that Chhetri's teammate at Bengaluru FC, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu would also make the trip, but as things turned out, it did not happen.

"I am feeling guilty of forcing him (Sandesh Jhingan) in different ways to get him here. Because I realised it was only me (in the team) with the young kids I have not played with before, due respect to all of them (sic)," Sunil Chhetri said.

"There was a day I thought I was not playing. I was thinking of getting other lads and I could fish only one. I take responsibility that I tried a lot, worked on my powers and I could fish him (Jhingan)," he added.

Sunil Chhetri also elaborated upon why he wanted Jhingan to be picked in the side. He said:

"A lot of people said this and that about his (Jhingans's) defending, but he is a good football brain and he is an absolute warrior. That is the best thing about Sandesh. His will to win is second to none. He will do anything to win."

India, who have qualified as the second-placed team in Group A, which consisted of China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, will hope to continue doing well in the Round of 16 stage as well.

Their opponents will be Saudi Arabia, who finished second in Group B, where they were placed alongside Iran, Vietnam, and Mongolia.

India will face off against the Asian giants on September 28, Thursday at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou. The 102nd-ranked Blue Tigers will face a big challenge against the 57th-ranked Green Falcons side on Thursday.