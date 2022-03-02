"We need to focus and concentrate" - Owen Coyle unmoved after Jamshedpur FC's win over Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC snapped up a landmark 3-0 victory against Hyderabad FC to qualify for their first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs, on Tuesday. Not only have JFC booked a top-four berth, they are also in prime position to win the League Winners' Shield with two matches left.

Addressing the press after the game, JFC head coach Owen Coyle opened up about the club's historic achievements and their journey behind it. However, he reiterated that the Men of Steel need to keep it going.

"The first target was to get into the playoffs because this club have never been in the playoffs. When I took over this club, the club had taken five points from the last 10 games of the previous campaign, so that tells you how much work had to be done."

He further explained why there has been an upswing in his team's performance this season. Coyle also emphasized the need for continually improving.

Even last year, that wasn't my team. But this year, I've been able to go and get the players I want. This year we’re doing very well, we need to keep it going. We need to focus and concentrate and keep bringing up the quality."

The victory has catapulted Jamshedpur FC to the top spot in the league standings with 37 points from 18 games. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have 35 points from 19 games.

"Alex Lima is an outstanding player" - Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle lauds the Brazilian's performance

Jamshedpur FC were handicapped massively after talismanic forward Greg Stewart was suspended for the game against Hyderabad FC. But the Red Miners cruised to victory with goals from Peter Hartley (28'), Daniel Chima Chukwu (65'), and an own goal from Chinglensana Singh early on.

Two of the goals were created by Alex Lima, who slotted in the hole left due to Greg Stewart's absence. Speaking about the Brazilian's contribution, gaffer Owen Coyle stated:

"Alex Lima is an outstanding player. Alex had been compromised a little bit by being on the bench because obviously we're going back to the winning 11 in most of the matches and we've had that winning run and obviously, Daniel Chima has been outstanding upfront with Greg behind him."

The coach was especially pleased with Alex Murray's performance.

"Alex and Jordan Murray were not quite a hundred percent fit yet. But when they stepped out today, obviously they were outstanding tonight. Alex was the best player on the field. I know his qualities. He’s a real team player and then it was good to see him doing that."

