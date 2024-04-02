"We need to improve a bit more before heading into the final 2 games" - Mumbai City coach Petr Krakty after 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC's head coach Petr Kratky was naturally delighted with his team's dominating 3-0 performance over Hyderabad FC in a match in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday, April 1.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kratky laid bare the strategies he used to torment the Nawabs' defense - indeed, the hosts seemed to be below par throughout the game.

“We knew coming here would be very difficult, especially after the restart - these games are always difficult. So we knew that. And we were right. It wasn’t an easy game for us, we could’ve conceded a very early goal. We were lucky we didn't. And then slowly we got into the game. But we need to improve a bit more before heading into the final two games,” stated Kratky.

“I am very happy for Jorge Pereyra Diaz. He's a very important part of the team. So we missed him before (when he was out with sickness), now he's back. He scored a goal. So fantastic,” he shared.

The Islanders, who are at the top of the table at the moment with 44 points to their name, are five points clear of their closest challengers Mohun Bagan. Kratky, however, said that there was no room for complacency at all.

“We play Odisha FC next (on April 8). So one of the benefits of playing these big clubs is the self-motivation we get. I'm not expecting anything else other than hard work. We play at home in front of the fans, so we will be excited to play that game and we will go for it, and we will put maximum effort in it and we'll see what happens,” he added.

“We were expecting Hyderabad FC to press us but we did our homework" - Petr Kratky

Expand Tweet

Applauding the stellar showing of his attacking front three comprising Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Kratky mentioned that he was not surprised by the quality they displayed.

New signing Jakub Vojtus also seemed impressive whenever he had the ball at his feet, and his head coach was pleased with his performance as well.

“We know Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh, they are top wingers. As for me, I've got a headache about which one I can start because all of them are doing a very, very good job. So I have to just manage their game time and expectations,” said Kratky.

Although Hyderabad FC did not end up on the scoresheet, they missed a lot of crucial chances that ended up handing the game on a platter to the Islanders.

“We were expecting Hyderabad FC to press us but we did our homework. We tried some things about it. We needed to be a little bit quicker, a little bit better. But, again that's the tactical awareness and credit again to their coach (Thangboi Singto) as well, you know,” he concluded.