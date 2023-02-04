"We need time to get into our shape and embed our footballing philosophy in the side" - NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese

NorthEast United FC host Jamshedpur FC in their 17th game of the ISL 2022-23 season on Saturday, 4 February. Both sides have had poor seasons so far and are out of the race for a playoff spot.

It is a game between 10th-placed Jamshedpur FC and 11th-placed NorthEast United FC. The Red Miners and the Highlanders have nothing but pride to play for on Saturday.

Speaking to the media before the game, Vincenzo gave his estimate of the team his side would be facing and the challenges they would pose:

"They are a good side who play good football. They were unlucky to lose their previous game. They have nine points and are above us in the points table. We have four points and we need to stimulate ourselves to reach their spot. The way we played at home in the last game against FC Goa will give us good motivation. We also defeated ATK Mohun Bagan at home and that will be a big boost for us.

"Ever since I arrived, we have been performing well. We have been focusing more on our attacking aspect and the players are trying to understand and implement better what we want them to do."

Vincenzo has been in charge of NorthEast United FC for a while and this is what he had to say about his side adapting to his philosophy:

"I am happy with the way the players have responded to my philosophy. It takes time to adapt to a new style of football, especially midway through the season. The previous coach was more defensive, but I prefer a more attacking style of play.

"NorthEast United FC have to look at long-term solutions. I always talk about the destination and process. Sometimes we may have an easy process but the final destination could be wrong. Whereas if the process is a bit difficult, it could help us in attaining a perfect destination."

NorthEast United FC will be without their main striker Jordan Gil for Saturday's game and this is what the coach had to say about his absence:

" Jordan is a leader and he will be missed. Our other foreigner, Beitia, is new to the ISL. He made his debut in the last game and the other striker is also new. So, it will be a huge challenge for us to play without Jordan."

"We still have a lot to play for" - Jamshedpur FC head coach ahead of NorthEast United FC clash

Chima felt the overall mood in the dressing was good and positive (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC were last season's League Shield winners but this season, they have failed to perform to the standards expected of them. The side is languishing at 10th in the points table.

The game against NorthEast United FC is potentially a dead rubber tie with nothing at stake for both sides and this is what Jamshedpur FC's coach had to say:

"Well, we have pride to play for. The players will want to prove themselves as they have contracts to play for. We as a team still have a lot to play for this season. We have the Super Cup coming up which will give us a good opportunity to redeem ourselves. We also have the AFC Champions League playoffs to look forward to and that will be a big game for us."

The Red Miners have played good football but the results haven't gone their way. Boothroyd is worried about the porous defense of his team and wants his team to tighten up.

"In football, you can never get good results if you keep conceding goals. The way we have conceded goals, especially from unforced errors, is upon us and we have to improve that aspect."

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will hope to get all three points from Saturday's encounter and salvage some pride as the league enters the business end.

