"We never lost the belief" - Owen Coyle reflects on Chennaiyin FC's remarkable comeback win over Jamshedpur FC  

Momentum appears to swing Chennaiyin FC's way at precisely the right moment, as they moved to the final playoff spot with a crucial 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, April 4.

Despite an aggressive start by the Marina Machans, they found themselves on the back foot when Jamshedpur FC took the lead midway through the first half, courtesy of Rei Tachikawa. Although the visitors had their opportunities following the opening goal, Chennaiyin mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, ultimately securing all three points.

While it could be argued that both goals stemmed from mistakes by Jamshedpur FC, it was Chennaiyin FC’s relentless pressure on JFC’s defense that led to turnovers. Rafael Crivellaro opened the scoring, followed by Rahim Ali’s goal seven minutes later.

A delighted Owen Coyle said during the post-match press conference that the halftime discussion in the dressing room was straightforward. He also praised the team’s effort in what proved to be a highly intense encounter, with the Marina Machans leaving everything on the field. He said:

"We spoke to the players at halftime, just to remain calm and focused. You know how hard we press and it worked. It would have been easy in those conditions just to think, I’ll just stay off the ball. But we don’t play like that. We go after teams."

"It’s not easy in those conditions to play at an elite level. But again, we looked really strong. Even when we were defending, we still looked quick on the break. We never lost the belief. And hopefully, that will stand us in good stead for the remaining month."

Once again, the supporters of Chennaiyin FC turned out in large numbers, and they certainly did not leave disappointed. Coyle expressed his satisfaction in bringing smiles to the fans' faces, following their surprising defeat to Hyderabad FC in a recent match, while also acknowledging the character his team has shown in recent weeks. He added:

"I’m pleased for the fans because we were outstanding again. So it’s nice to reward them. Tonight, to come from behind again, against a very good side, it shows that character and desire we have. We probably should have added more goals. There were times we could have broke away and scored, and that’s the bit I’m trying to add, that bit of composure."

"There is now a sense of optimism" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Coyle’s timely decisions to introduce substitutes unquestionably paid dividends. Rahim Ali replaced Farukh Chaudhary in the 56th minute, and within ten minutes of entering the field, Ali won back possession in a dangerous position before scoring a remarkable goal, which ultimately proved to be the match-winner.

In addition to Ali, Irfan Yadwad and Ninthoi Meetei also looked dangerous on the break, while their intensity out of possession turned out to be crucial for the team in the latter stages. Reflecting on their contributions, Coyle commented:

"Irfan did very well again. Unfortunately, he couldn’t start the game, but what’s important is the impact he’s had against Mohun Bagan and the impact he had this night. I’m also very pleased for Rahim (Ali)."

"We know last home game we let everybody down, but if you look at our form, we’re playing ever so well. Vincy (Barretto) did very well again, while Ninthoi (Meetei) coming into the game, also looked lively. So all of a sudden, we seem to have a lot of options now."

Following this victory, Chennaiyin FC made it three wins in four games, placing them two points ahead of their closest rivals, Bengaluru FC. When asked whether this momentum would offer an advantage to his team over the others, Coyle responded:

"We always believed. The harder and longer we work with young players, they become better players. There is certainly a sense of optimism because we’ve got two big games ahead of us. We know it’s in our own hands, but we’ve got to replicate those performances that we had in recent games. But I’m only concerned about my team and not anybody else because if we do our job, nobody can catch us."

Chennaiyin’s upcoming challenge is against NorthEast United FC at the Marina Arena in what promises to be another pivotal fixture before wrapping up their league campaign with an away fixture against FC Goa on April 14th.