"We never made any offer" - Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis on the Edu Bedia transfer rumors

During the ongoing transfer window, strong reports started to emerge for FC Goa maestro Edu Bedia being in talks to join newly-promoted Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Punjab FC.

However, during an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Punjab FC head coach Staikox Vergetis himself denied any links with the Spaniard.

"We never made any offer for this boy [Edu Bedia]. I was surprised when I saw on certain sites that this player is coming to our team, I didn't know who it went in the press," the Greek tactician told Sportskeeda.

After six years and 122 appearances, Bedia finally departed the Goan club at the end of the 2022-23 season. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the next destination for the 34-year-old and if he will at all continue in the ISL.

Given his pedigree, it wouldn't be a surprise to some top clubs in the country to pounce for him, but for now, it's guaranteed and Punjab FC are definitely out of the race.

Punjab FC head coach reveals deal with the rumored Serbian center-back broke down due to personal reasons

Quite like the Edu Bedia rumor, a certain Serbian center-back was also linked to Punjab FC. However, during the interaction with Sportskeeda, Vergetis revealed that the overseas defender won't be joining the club due to some "family reasons".

"No, it will not be done. Yes, we had an agreement with a Serbian stopper, but unfortunately for family reasons, he cannot come," the head coach underlined.

This revelation underlines that there are still three foreign spots open at the club, after the extension of Luka Majcen, Juan Mera, and Kiran Limbu. As confirmed by Sportskeeda earlier, Wilmar Jordan is likely to fill one of those spots.

When asked if the remainder of the foreigners will be signed soon, Staikos stressed that the vacant positions will be filled up in the upcoming days. But he didn't specify a date.

"In the upcoming days, it will come. But before the club officially announces, we can't obviously speak about it," the head coach said.

That should come as a relief for the Punjab FC supporters as the coach hinted that the agreements are almost in place.

If the club can iron out the final details soon enough, these new incomings will receive an adequate amount of time to build up for the club's historic ISL campaign.