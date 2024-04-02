"We have to pay attention to detail and do the simple things right" - Mumbai City FC's Jayesh Rane focused on retaining ISL Shield

Mumbai City FC cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday, April 1.

One of the most vital cogs in the wheel for the Islanders on the night was Jayesh Rane, who pulled the strings in midfield and dictated the way the game was going. He bossed the attacking midfielder's role for his team and was critical in winning balls that allowed his attackers to recycle them and change the direction of play.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, Rane felt that his team had to work very hard to pick up all the three points on offer.

"It was tough, yes. The last game we played was on the 12th of March. We went on holiday after that and played after a long time today. We got the goals at a crucial juncture and picked up all three points. That was important," said Rane.

Mumbai are currently at the top of the league table with 44 points to their name, five points clear of their closest challengers Mohun Bagan. The Islanders are just two games away from retaining the ISL Shield they won last season.

It is at times such as these that complacency seems to creep in even among the most seasoned of professionals. Rane, however, said that everyone has to be on their toes to defend the Shield.

"It is important to focus hard now. We have to pay attention to detail and do the simple things right like train well, eat well and sleep well. If we do that, our focus will not waver at all," he added.

"In the ISL, every game is challenging" - Jayesh Rane

Jayesh Rane snapped in training with MCFC. [MCFC]

When asked about the challenges he has faced in the ISL this season, Rane said they need to concentrate on every game and pick up points.

The former Chennaiyin FC and Mohun Bagan star, who is on loan with the Islanders from Bengaluru FC, knows that his colleagues have to keep their focus levels high.

"In the ISL, every game is challenging. This game against Hyderabad FC was also very challenging for us. We have to do what we do best - focus on the small things, as I said before. If we do that, I don't think we will miss out. I think we could have still done better," said Rane.

Rane also praised the two new foreign signings that Mumbai have made, Jakub Vojtus and Thaer Krouma. The 31-year-old also added that he could have been more up to the mark in the game himself.

"Personally, I don't think I was at my best today. For Jakub (Vojtus), it was playing in a different kind of weather while for (Thaer) Krouma it was a shift from defence to midfield. However, we worked hard together and that is how it should be - if one goes out, another is ready to take his place and drive the team forward," he signed off.