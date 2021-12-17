"We have to play with more continuity" - Hyderbad FC boss ahead of FC Goa clash

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez, ahead of their 2021-22 ISL clash against FC Goa, said the biggest learning when the team is winning is to play with more continuity and churn out the results.

The Nizams thumped NorthEast United FC 5-1 in their previous game and the win has catapulted them to third in the points table. But Marquez has urged his players to stick to their guns and continue the process. Speaking at a pre-match conference, the Hyderabad FC boss said:

"The biggest learning from the previous game is that we play with more continuity during the 90 minutes. It's normal in football that if the other scores or they have chances then the moment is difficult for the team, but we have to control these moments."

Hyderabad will next square off against FC Goa on Saturday. Juan Ferrando's men started off the season with a rough patch of results, however, with two back-to-back victories they are back on track. Speaking about the Goa game, Marquez said:

"It's another day, another tough game and it's not normal for FC Goa to lose three consecutive games, but last season they were unbeaten for long stretches of matches. Now they have changed the system in the last two games and are playing very good football, trying to keep the ball and that is the style of FC Goa. It will be a tough game for us."

The former Las Palmas manager further lauded Goa's style of play and said he was thoroughly impressed.

"When I see the games of FC Goa or Mumbai City FC it's interesting for me. They play very good football and try to keep the ball. That is something I like. I prefer the style of play of these kind of teams," Marquez said.

"This year the team is ready to adapt" - Hyderabad FC head coach ahead of FC Goa clash

Marquez opined that Hyderabad FC are a completely different unit when compared to last year. While in the previous season they relied on their style of play and ideology, this year the team has grown more pragmatic and are ready to adapt to different situations.

"The best thing this year is that the team is ready to adapt if the other team is better than you or if the position is uncomfortable on the pitch," he stated.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are set to play their third game within a span of 10 days. Asked how the players are coping up with such congested fixture runs, Marquez said:

"I think this [congested fixture run] is a problem for a lot of teams. Playing three games in 10 days is too much. Bengaluru FC played around four games in 13 days. Of course it's affecting the players' fitness."

The Nizams have now won two games on the trot and are undefeated since their loss to Chennaiyin FC in the season opener. Speaking on how the young players are responding to the run of results, Marquez opined:

"I think when the team is winning everything is fantastic, but of course we have to improve. It is our philosophy to play with young players. As I said last week, our team is a mix of experienced foreigners and young Indian players. Except for [Laxmikant] Kattimani and Nikhil Poojari all the players are 24 years or younger."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan