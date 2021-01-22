"We didn't play fantastically" - Antonio Habas after ATK Mohun Bagan's slim 1-0 win over Chennaiyin

ATK Mohun Bagan earned a slim 1-0 victory over last season's finalists Chennaiyin FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Thursday. David Williams scored for the Mariners in the second half injury-time to seal the game for his side at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

ATK Mohun Bagan remain second in the ISL table with 24 points from 12 matches. Antonio Habas' side have scored only 12 goals this season, and it is their robust defensive setup which has bailed them out time and again in the present campaign.

"I think today there was no brilliant and effective play. Football is about playing well and getting three points. Today, we didn't play fantastically but the three points are important for us. It will help us with our objective in the league," Habas said following the victory over Chennaiyin FC.

The Kolkata giants again left it late to find the back of the net against Chennaiyin FC. This season, half of ATK Mohun Bagan's goals have come in the last 15 minutes of the games.

"We are having problems with scoring goals. We are training everyday. But, in this league, it is not possible as we have matches in 2-3 days. I think it was clear in this game that we have to improve in attack," Habas further added.

"Good to score from set-pieces" - ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas

David Williams celebrates with Roy Krishna after scoring for ATK Mohun Bagan against Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan broke the deadlock when Javi Hernandez swung his corner-kick at the far post, with David Williams towering above his marker to head the ball home. Antonio Habas' team have scored four goals in their last five matches, and all of those have come from dead-ball situations.

"When there is problem to score goals from open play, it is good to score from set-pieces. We are working on set-pieces from the beginning of the season," quipped Habas.

ATK Mohun Bagan's goalscorer David Williams started the game on the bench. He replaced Carl McHugh in the 67th minute and got his name on the scoresheet in injury-time.

"We had to share the minutes between the foreign players. So, Williams got less minutes. Rotation is also important for us. I want all the players to play and participate," Habas explained his decision.

ATK Mohun Bagan will next face NorthEast United FC on Tuesday. In the corresponding fixture, the Mariners secured a 2-0 win over the Highlanders.