"We are playing against one of the best teams in the league" - Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic on facing ATK Mohun Bagan

Kerala Blasters will play their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday, October 16.

The Yellow Army beat Stephen Constantine's East Bengal 3-1 in their season opener last week. They will now look to build their momentum when they face another Kolkata-based outfit in the shape of ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic provided his thoughts on Juan Ferrando and Co.:

"It will be different [from the East Bengal game], many differences. Again, we are playing at home. Of course, we are always concerned about how we need to play and the things we want to show and achieve on the pitch."

He added:

"We are playing against one of the best teams in the league, speaking budget-wise and the amount of national team players, they are really quality players on individual basis and on collective side, they're stronger unit."

The Serbian added:

"So if you want to achieve something positive against this kind of team, you have to be on the top [of your game]. You have to be ready to defend when you have to defend. You have to be very crucial and clinical in attacking moments."

He also said:

"We are aware that we are facing one of the - like every year - biggest title candidates because they're always going for that."

The Serbian tactician also stressed the need for his defense to be at the top of their game against ATK Mohun Bagan. He explained:

"In tomorrow's game, we will have a lot of work to do defensively. If you speak about tactics, if you speak about any third of the pitch, we'll have to know how to defend in any moment, if it's set-pieces, if it's when we're in lower block."

He further noted:

"Football is a never-ending job, a never-ending story. Every time you want to correct things, every time you want to improve things. Again, if you're playing against stronger or less stronger opponent, we must never be casual, we must never be relaxed."

Vukomanovic had a full strength squad for Kerala Blasters' opener against East Bengal. However, Ayush Adhikari appears to be a fitness doubt ahead of Sunday's game.

Providing an update on the midfielder's availability, Vukomanovic said:

"Young player Ayush had a slight discomfort a couple of days ago, but on the scanner and everything, nothing is nothing serious. If he's about to miss tomorrow's game, we will see [with the] medical staff. But nothing serious. We don't have serious injuries so far, everybody's available."

Kerala Blasters star Harmanjot Khabra on going up against Ashique Kuruniyan

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters right-back Harmanjot Khabra for the pre-match press conference. He will go up against Ashique Kuruniyan, who he shared the dressing room with at Bengaluru FC, on the right side of the Yellow Army's defence on Sunday.

Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda, Khabra had this to say about facing his former teammate:

"We don't need to make things complicated. It's a game against ATK Mohun Bagan and as a player, these kind of things are not important. The most important [thing] is you have to do the job for the team and what the coach has given me the responsibility to to do."

The Kerala Blasters man added:

"Hopefully, I will keep doing that, whoever is going to play. Yes, he [Ashique] is a good player, he is doing great and we have been together at our former club. But anyhow, it is going to be a game against ATK Mohun Bagan and I will give my best."

Kerala Blasters are high on confidence ahead of their clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. It is now only a matter of time before we find out if they can build on their win against East Bengal.

