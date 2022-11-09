"We are in a rebuilding phase and we're moving forward" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd ahead of Hyderabad FC clash | ISL 2022-23

After a humbling 3-0 defeat against FC Goa away from home, Jamshedpur FC will return to the JRD Tata sports complex to host Hyderabad FC in a vital ISL 2022-23 clash on Wednesday, November 9.

Head coach Aidy Boothroyd was upbeat ahead of the Hyderabad game and underlined that the Red Miners are in a "rebuilding phase."

The English tactician, in a pre-match press conference, opined that there was no added pressure on Jamshedpur for the game against the table-toppers. He stated:

"There is pressure in every game and every training session as we want to be at our best. Every club is different. Hyderabad FC have been a stable team for three years in a row.

"Despite being the shield winners, we are a different team now, because we have different players and coach. We have lost two-three players to other clubs. We are in a rebuilding phase and we're moving forward."

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



We host the defending



Are you buckled up for another thrilling contest ?



#JamKeKhelo #JFCHFC IT'S TIME FOR THE CLASH OF THE TITLE DEFENDERS! ⚔We host the defending #HeroISL Champions, Hyderabad FC at the Furnace tonight.Are you buckled up for another thrilling contest ? IT'S TIME FOR THE CLASH OF THE TITLE DEFENDERS! ⚔🔥 We host the defending #HeroISL Champions, Hyderabad FC at the Furnace tonight. ⚽😎 Are you buckled up for another thrilling contest ? 👀 #JamKeKhelo #JFCHFC https://t.co/59IRrx2joY

Jamshedpur and Hyderabad were two of the most successful sides in the ISL last season. While the Red Miners won the League Winners' Shield, the Nizams were the ISL champions.

Hyderabad FC are so far unbeaten in the league, winning four of their five opening games. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings with just four points.

"I was very disappointed with the result and performance against FC Goa" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd

In their previous encounter, the Men of Steel suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Goa. Carlos Pena's team played Jamshedpur off the park as the home side dominated possession and the tempo of the game.

Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui quickly got on the scoresheet in the first half and Aidy Boothroyd's side immediately looked out of depth.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC The Gaffer is certain that the Men of Steel are ready to take on Hyderabad FC tomorrow!



#JamKeKhelo @TheOfficialSBI The Gaffer is certain that the Men of Steel are ready to take on Hyderabad FC tomorrow! 🎤 The Gaffer is certain that the Men of Steel are ready to take on Hyderabad FC tomorrow! 💪🔥 #JamKeKhelo @TheOfficialSBI https://t.co/SigpwRar9G

Speaking of their last game, Boothroyd averred:

"After 30 minutes, when we were 0-2 down, when the strategy that we had hasn't been applied and we in a position where we needed to chase the game. But at the same time not to concede further.

"Sometimes, you get results and performance that are really poor and it is important not to wallow too much into it. FC Goa is a good team. We have to give credit to them. But we were no way near our best."

He added:

"I was very disappointed with the result and performance against FC Goa. The second half was better, and now we demand the same from each other. What better place to put that right against the current leaders of the league. They have a good unit and a good coach. We are all very excited and looking forward to it."

Boothroyd also revealed that Eli Sabia will miss the clash against Hyderabad. The Brazilian centre-back will be back in action within two to three weeks.

