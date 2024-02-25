"We have to show a lot more character in the future" - Bengaluru FC assistant coach Renedy Singh after 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Bengaluru FC beat Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 24).

The Blues were not on top of their game and seemed lacklustre for major parts of it. Substitute Sivasakthi Narayanan came on the pitch and rescued them from the stalemate they seemed to be headed towards after goals from Javi Hernandez and Ramhlunchhunga.

Speaking to the media after the game, assistant coach Renedy Singh, who took charge owing to head coach Gerard Zaragoza's suspension, said that it wasn't the best of performances by his team.

“We created many chances in terms that we couldn't put in. But then the goal that Sivasakthi (Narayanan) scored was also one of the best goals. So I'm really happy with that. But playing-wise, I think we have to show a lot more character,” Singh said.

“And this wasn't our best match, but somehow, we got the three points. We have created so many chances. We entered the final third, but we couldn't put it in (the ball into the back of the net). We just have to keep going. But we have to show a lot more character in the future,” he added.

"Hyderabad's performance reminded me of my Tata Football Academy days when we used to be underdogs" - Renedy Singh

Singh kept reiterating that this was not the perfect win for his team although he was happy to have got the three points and moved up the table.

The former India midfielder, who had a stellar career for both club and country, also praised the way the young Hyderabad side played on Saturday, pushing Bengaluru to the brink.

“I wouldn't say it's a perfect win. Of course, it's a good three points. What I want to see from our players is their hunger to win and their hunger to fight again, and of course, they have played and given their best, but this is just not good enough. So we have to do better, and I'm sure our boys can understand. I believe in them, so they will do well,” he further added.

"I said before the game that Hyderabad would give us a tough fight, and they did exactly that. The young boys did extremely well and ran for all ninety minutes. Their performance reminded me of my TFA (Tata Football Academy) days, when we used to be the underdogs and yet gunned down the big clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. They will only get better from here - they have nothing to lose," he concluded.