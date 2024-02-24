"We stuck to our principles and got rewarded" - Petr Kratky on Mumbai City FC's win over Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC clinched their third consecutive victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) by defeating Chennaiyin FC with a 2-0 scoreline on Friday, February 23.

The Islanders faced a challenging first half as the hosts’ aggressive approach caught them off guard on several occasions.

Head coach Petr Kratky made crucial substitutions at half-time, bringing in Tiri, Jayesh Rane, and later Bipin Singh, which completely changed the game’s trajectory, with Bipin’s brace sealing a crucial victory.

Kratky, during the post-match press conference, expressed his satisfaction with the turnaround and commended the impact of the substitutes.

"The start of the game was very tough for us. Chennaiyin FC are a very good team and they made it difficult in the first half. We weren’t happy with how we played, so we changed a bit at the break and it paid off," he said.

"I’m happy for the players in terms of how they approached the second half because they didn’t give up and kept going. The substitutes made an impact, and this was what we were looking for. Overall, it was a very good game for us and important three points,"Kratky added.

“The application from the players was excellent” – Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Kratky, whose substitutions changed the course of the game, noted that the players adapted quickly to the changes.

With Tiri replacing Mehtab Singh at halftime, Mumbai FC’s defensive performance also improved significantly, as they conceded next to nothing in the second period.

"What we did right in the second half was try to play our way and that was important. The boys understand what it takes to play that way because we have to work hard to defend well. Ultimately, the application from the players was excellent. We stuck to our principles and got rewarded," Kratky explained.

"In terms of (Thaer) Krouma and Iker (Guarrotxena), they came in mid-season and have proved to be very good additions. Tiri also came in at half-time today and formed a very good partnership with Krouma," he added.

Momentum is firmly on Mumbai City FC’s side, as they have surged to the second spot in the standings and are currently level on points with leaders Odisha FC. Furthermore, they have recorded three consecutive clean sheets and are hitting their stride at the right moment.

Nevertheless, Kratky maintains that he and his team are solely focused on their upcoming clash against FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, February 28.

"We will take it game by game, so we just need to focus on the next one. We need to stick together during both lows and highs. What will happen in the end will happen, but right now, I’m very happy with the approach and mentality of the group. We just have to keep going," he concluded.