"We don't take this match lightly" - Khalid Jamil ahead of NorthEast United FC's clash against Bengaluru FC

NorthEast United FC are on a 10-game winless streak and are out of the top four race. However, head coach Khalid Jamil believes that the players are motivated to finish the season strong and will not take their next game against Bengaluru FC lightly.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, are on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC and are currently sixth in the league standings. BFC have 23 points from 16 matches so far.

NorthEast United, who are languishing at the bottom of the table, are looking for just their third win of the 2021-22 ISL season. Ahead of the game, Khalid Jamil said:

"Bengaluru FC have experienced players. They have been working hard over the last few matches but we have also prepared well. We don't take this match lightly. Everybody in our camp takes this match seriously."

Khalid Jamil was entrusted with the top job at NEUFC last season and he was successful in carrying them into the knockout phase with a string of phenomenal results. This year, however, they haven't managed to replicate those heroics. Asked by Sportskeeda what changed this year, the head coach said:

"We shouldn't think about the last season. This is a new season and talking about it, everybody worked hard even this year but couldn't get the desired results for many reasons. We still have three matches and we must think about it. That would be a better solution."

"We have to play for our fans" - NorthEast United FC midfielder Mohamed Irshad

Meanwhile, Mohamed Irshad, accompanying the head coach at the pre-game press conference, talked about how difficult the season has been for the team. However, on an individual level, Irshad has bloomed under Jamil's guidance this year. He has appeared in 11 games and even scored two goals from deep positions.

Asked by Sportskeeda how difficult it is for players to keep themselves motivated in such situations, the 27-year-old midfielder said:

"It's a really difficult time. But we're giving our 100% in the practice sessions. But in the match, I don't know what happened. The next three matches are still crucial for us. We have to play for our fans and our focus will be on that."

Now, with nothing to lose, NorthEast United FC can play an expansive game without worrying about the repercussions. Against Bengaluru, Jamil and co. will do their best to play spoilsport and hamper Bengaluru FC's top-four bid.

Edited by Prem Deshpande