'We had three points and lost two,' says Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna after draw with SC East Bengal

Kerala Blasters' hopes of walking away with three points in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash against SC East Bengal suffered a late blow as Scott Neville scored a last-gasp goal canceling Jordan Murray's strike. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reacting to the tied contest, Kerala Blasters' coach Kibu Vicuna said:

"Tonight was very difficult because we had three points and lost two in the last chance of the match. They had the ball more than us, but they didn't have any clear chance. I think we had the best chances and we scored one. So, this is a hard moment. For us, it was a very important match to get points again after losing two games in a row and climb some positions."

A late equalizer by the home team sees the points being shared in Vasco.#SCEBKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/BXBBITIo1C — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 15, 2021

Sahal Abdul Samad relentlessly pressed the likes of Bright Enobakhare and Jacques Maghoma on the right flank to nullify their threat. The Indian international was also presented with the 'Hero of the Match' award by the broadcasters.

"I think Sahal (Abdul Samad) is a very important player for us. Everyday, he is performing better. He is working hard. We are happy that he is playing better. He is doing his tactical duties well," Kibu said as he praised Sahal's abilities.

We are creating more chances than at the beginning of the season: Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna

Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray are combining well to score for Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters took 10 shots in the game, with 3 of them on target. The front-four of Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, and Jordan Murray looked menacing and created havoc for SC East Bengal players.

Advertisement

"We had today in the first eleven Sahal (Abdul Samad) and Facundo (Pereyra). We played with two strikers Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray. I think we are playing more attacking. With these four players and Jessel (Carneiro) and Nishu (Kumar), the team is offensive. We even have a lot more ball than beginning of the season. We are creating more chances than at the beginning of the season," Kibu concluded.

Despite the results @KeralaBlasters

Is showing good football.

Long balls , build from back , Wing attacks , attack through centre ,one touch passes,set pieces,long shots everything blend the in this beautyful game. @lakibuteka is doing great. This team should hv atleast 3 season — anish_kbfc (@anishpksmt) January 15, 2021

Kerala Blasters will next lock horns with arch-rivals Bengaluru FC. Kibu Vicuna's side lost 4-2 in the previous meeting between the two teams. Kerala Blasters will be eager to get their revenge against a beleaguered Bengaluru FC side, who recently sacked their head coach Carles Cuadrat.