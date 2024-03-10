"We are not out of the title race" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez recently stated that his team are still in the race for the League Winners' Shield. The Gaurs are currently fourth in the table, four points off leaders Mumbai City FC with a game in hand.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of FC Goa's upcoming away fixture against Punjab FC on Monday, March 11, in Delhi, the 55-year-old said (via Times of India):

"Till the moment the mathematical calculations prove otherwise, we believe we can be champions. Goa are not out (of the title race). We know that at this moment, we don’t depend only on our wins, but we need to do things that we can control. We can try and win our remaining matches. We cannot afford to think too much (about the title race). We just have to win our games, first against Punjab and then Bengaluru FC."

FC Goa possessed an unblemished record in the first 12 matches of the ongoing ISL season and were the only unbeaten side in the first leg. However, their fortunes changed quickly with three consecutive defeats against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, NorthEast United FC, and Kerala Blasters FC.

"It was maybe one of our best games this season" - Manolo Marquez

FC Goa bounced back from those setbacks with a 1-1 away against Mumbai City FC before beating East Bengal FC 1-0 at home. Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui's 42nd-minute goal helped them secure a much-needed victory, ending a five-match winless streak.

Expressing his thoughts about the game against Carles Cuadrat's men, Marquez heaped praise on his team for not conceding too many chances to the Kolkata giants. He said:

"In terms of how we played, it was maybe one of our best games this season. From the bench, I felt that the team played a good game because we did not concede too many chances. Even did not concede (chances) through set-pieces where East Bengal are very strong. The team defended well, we kept the ball for long, played with a lot of sense, arriving to the last part of East Bengal."

FC Goa comfortably out-shot their opponents, registering 26 shots compared to East Bengal's 12. Seven of the Gaurs' efforts were on target while the Red and Gold Brigade could only manage one.

Despite the win, the Spaniard was disappointed with his side's inability to convert those chances. He added:

"Usually, when results don’t go your way, you are anxious to score. In another moment of the league, in a normal season (without the three loses in a row), we would score more goals."

FC Goa are currently placed fourth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 32 points from 17 matches, trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by four points. With five games left to play this season, they still have a chance of winning their second ISL League Winners' Shield.