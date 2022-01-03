We are training to solve our defensive errors: Odisha FC assistant coach ahead of Mumbai City FC clash 

Odisha FC will square off against table-toppers Mumbai City FC in match number 48 of the ISL 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday. The Juggernauts have struggled with three losses in their last four games. In their previous encounter, Odisha FC were thrashed 6-1 by Hyderabad FC.

Kiko Ramirez's Odisha FC have conceded the highest number of goals (20) in the league so far. Speaking about their leaky defense, assistant coach Kino Sanchez said at the pre-match conference:

"We are aware of it [their defensive lapses]. And we are training to solve these situations. But of course, there have been some individual players that have cost us. We can’t blame them because it's the coaches first. We are sure we are going to make it."

Meanwhile, reigning champions Mumbai City are at the top of the points table. However, Des Buckingham's side lost 0-3 against Kerala Blasters FC and drew 3-3 against NorthEast United in their last two outings. Asked about his take on the defending champions, Kino Sanchez said:

"They are leading the table. They are a strong team who have good players. We know the style of football they play. But we have analyzed them and know some points which will help us in the match."

"I bring different things to the table" - Odisha FC midfielder Liridon Krasniqi on his goalscoring form

Liridon Krasniqi moved to Odisha FC on loan from Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim. The Malaysian international has failed to make an instant mark on the ISL. Krasniqi, playing often as an attacking midfielder, has failed to register a single goal or assist so far this season.

Krasniqi, who was also present at the pre-match conference, was asked if he was worried about his goalscoring form.

"Yeah, but I am not a typical goalscorer. I bring different things to the table. If I get a goal here and there then that’s good. The most important thing is getting the three points for the team," Liridon Krasniqi said.

As mentioned earlier, Odisha FC suffered a 6-1 hammering in their last game at the hands of Hyderabad FC. Asked how's the morale of the team after the loss, Krasniqi said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"It’s good. Sometimes, these things (6-1 loss to HFC) happen in football but we are going to step up and try to react fast in a positive way."

Edited by Aditya Singh