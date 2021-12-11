"We want to be an 'every time' team" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic ahead of ISL 2021-22 clash against SC East Bengal

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has urged his side to display more consistency in the ongoing 2021-22 ISL season.

The Blasters picked up their first win of the new ISL season on December 5, coming out 2-1 victors against Odisha FC. The result helped the club move into seventh place in the ISL standings.

The Kerala Blasters will be in action tomorrow (December 12) in a clash against bottom side SC East Bengal.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team's match against the Red and Gold Brigade, Vukomanovic said:

"Since we started the season, we wanted to play good football, to achieve certain things - controlling the game, build up the atmosphere that we need to get a positive result. Of course, it's a nice feeling when you win, but the team wants to continue (winning)."

The Kerala Blasters coach stressed the team's need for consistency, urging them to kick on after a much-needed win in their last ISL outing.

"You know, there are teams we call 'sometimes' teams or 'sometimes' players; they do the good things but only sometimes. The great teams and great players do the good things every time, and we want to become an 'every time' team and 'every time' players because we want to show that every game and continue like that."

"The most beautiful situation is when you score and win" - Kerala Blasters coach Vukamanovic ahead of SC East Bengal clash

Vukomanovic also offered his thoughts on SC East Bengal, calling them a very good team. He said in this regard:

"SC East Bengal are a good team and (with) the players they have now, their place on the table may be undeserved, but that's football. We are playing against a very good team, and it'll be a very difficult game."

The Red and Gold Brigade have the worst defence in this season's ISL, conceding 14 goals in five games. Asked if SC East Bengal's leaky backline could see the Kerala Blasters score goals aplenty, Vukomanovic laughed and replied:

"Hopefully. These boys are working good and really hard to create good situations to score goals, and, of course, the most beautiful situation in football is when you score, and you win. I was very happy to see us score two goals in the previous game, so, of cours,e you always want to improve and always want more."

He also confirmed that Albino Gomes would miss the contest against East Bengal after picking up an injury in the previous game. Meanwhile, winger Rahul KP is also set to miss the Kerala Blasters' upcoming ISL 2021-22 fixture due to a groin injury.

Edited by Bhargav