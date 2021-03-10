We didn't want to go to extra time - Antonio Habas reveals ATK Mohun Bagan's plan after win over NorthEast United FC in ISL semi-finals

ATK Mohun Bagan became the second team to reach the 2021 Indian Super League (ISL) finals after they beat NorthEast United FC 3-2 over two legs of the semi-final. The Mariners played a 1-1 draw in the first leg before cruising to a 2-1 win over their opponents in the second leg.

David Williams dashed past Mashoor Shereef and Ashutosh Mehta to find himself in a one-on-one position with NorthEast United FC's goalkeeper. The Aussie made no error in slamming the ball home and giving ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 38th minute.

Manvir Singh doubled it after his sprint down the right-wing left NorthEast United FC defenders behind. The Indian international followed it up with a left-footed shot to score a goal for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 68th minute. VP Suhair pulled a goal for the Highlanders but it proved inconsequential in the larger scheme of things.

ATK Mohun Bagan came out with all guns blazing in the first half and registered 16 shots in the opening forty-five minutes. When asked to dissect his team's performance, Antonio Habas replied:

"The idea was to win the match. We didn't want to go to extra time. Then, all the players get tired. There is too much humidity. It will be tough for them to recover. For that, the team had to score definitely in the first 45 minutes."

NorthEast United FC made things tough for ATK Mohun Bagan after the change of sides. However, the Mariners came out on top. Heaping praises on the opponent, Habas said:

"NorthEast (United FC) had a fantastic season. They had strong players in defense. Their midfielders are also good. It is not easy for any team to win against them. But, today we were superior and deserved the victory."

Last season we won the league and now we are in the final - ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas

Advertisement

ATK players lift Antonio Habas in jubilation after he guided his team to the ISL trophy last season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Antonio Habas has won the ISL title twice with ATK in 2014 and 2020. The Spaniard will be looking forward to adding a third trophy to his collection.

"I want to recover the players and analyze the situation. One thing about the team is that it is very competitive. When I joined, the team was in 9th and 6th position. In the last season, we won the league and now we are in the final. The club has to grow everyday," Habas concluded.

Congratulations to the whole @atkmohunbaganfc family for making it to yet another final. So proud of everyone and let’s fight it together on the 13th. Also a big thanks to our medical team for their relentless efforts to keep the boys fit and ready for every game. #JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/lCBWMJb5lf — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) March 9, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan faces Mumbai City FC in the 2021 ISL finals on 13th March.