We want to win trophies for our fans who give everything for us, every game: Kerala Blasters' Dimitrios Diamantakos  

Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos has been in great form in this edition of the ISL, having already scored seven goals in the first half of the season. He is currently the joint-highest goal-scorer in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL along with Odisha FC's Roy Krishna.

Speaking recently to Sportstar, the 30-year-old opened up about the objective of the club and what it means for him to represent the Men in Yellow in front of their vociferous and passionate supporters.

"We want to win trophies. That is why we are here. That is what we are trying to do every game. It is not just for us, but also for the fans. We know how much they want it. They give everything for us, every game. And that is what we are trying to do," he said.

Discussing his goals for the season, the former Olympiacos player further went on to add:

"I want to score every time. Every year I want to be better than the last year. But the most important thing is to help the side win. We have been in really good shape and have managed some really good wins. But this means nothing. We need to keep going like this till the end."

"Of course, we miss Luna, as a player and as a captain" - Dimitrios Diamantakos

With skipper Adrian Luna being ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, Kerala Blasters have suffered a major blow. Admitting this fact, Diamantakos talked about his new responsibility in the Uruguayan's absence.

"Luna is our most important player. To lose him was difficult. But this is football. You can’t predict anything. We have to be strong. But of course, we miss Luna, as a player, and as a captain. All this while, he was there to create chances for us. But with him not being there, we have to take up the responsibility. With [Kwame] Peprah alongside, I can afford to drop deeper to help build play. When he goes back, I stay forward," he said.

The performance of several young Indian players has been one of the primary reasons behind Kerala Blasters' dream run this season. Impressed by this talented core and their display of football, Diamantakos, who is currently the highest goal-scorer in the history of the club (19), heaped praise on them by saying:

"I must say that all these youngsters have improved a lot, they work very hard and are of course really talented. We are here to help them grow and play good football. They are key to our performance. For me, the biggest thing is that these guys have no fear and that has helped us a lot."

Ivan Vukomanovic's men are currently on top of the 2023-24 ISL points table with 26 points from 12 matches. With 10 more league matches to be played this season, the three-time runners-up have a golden chance of clinching their first-ever title if they can maintain the current form and the winning momentum when the season's second half gets underway after the break.