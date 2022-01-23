"Our focus is now centered on Odisha FC" - ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer Juan Ferrando does not have derby in mind just yet

Kolkata Giants ATK Mohun Bagan will look to bounce back when they take on Odisha FC in their next Hero Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan Head Coach Juan Ferrando addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against Odisha FC. The 41-year-old is mostly concerned with the psychology and mental fitness of his players. The Spaniard had the following to say about his team's recovery:

"Right now, the mentality is really crucial. It is not the appropriate time to discuss the physical circumstances. It is really difficult when a match is postponed. You prepare for a match, and then the match is cancelled, which is a real shock. However, I am aware of the challenges. I'm scared. Psychology is really important. When you are in quarantine, you change your routine. People can’t remain happy. It is difficult."

Juan Ferrando is ready to restart ATK Mohun Bagan's season in the Hero Indian Super League after missing more than two weeks owing to escalating Covid-19 cases. The Mariners are finally slated to face Odisha FC in the second match on Sunday.

The ATKMB gaffer further emphasized the importance of improvement and advised his players to play with more freedom. Speaking about the challenges and approach against OFC, Ferrando iterated:

"At this moment, they are very strong. This is a very important game because of the timing. Odisha will be confident after winning against NorthEast United. We have to stick to our plan in this difficult moment. They are a good team and also the situation is very difficult."

A chorus of excitement awaits in the return leg of the derby that takes place on January 29th at Fatorda, with SC East Bengal having recently won their first game of the season against FC Goa. Ferrando, however, has his eyes on the Odisha FC clash.

"Our focus is now centered on Odisha FC, and then East Bengal. My point of view is that this is my first time playing in the huge derby, and it's a pleasure to be in this game and play against SC East Bengal since I've been reading a lot about football in Kolkata these days in quarantine, and I think it's a pleasure to be in these games. I'm extremely disappointed since it's not possible in Kolkata due to fan sentiments. But, in the end, it's a pleasure to be in this game."

ATK Mohun Bagan confident of making the playoffs under Juan Ferrando

The Mariners were placed in strict quarantine for more than a week after a few players tested positive in their camp. When asked about the consequences of a prolonged quarantine period, the coach responded,

"I think everybody that is working in the bubble is very, very tired. I know sometimes for the players enjoying the time is very difficult. I think at this moment the games are difficult for everybody."

ATK Mohun Bagan are positioned seventh, with fifteen points, after sharing spoils with Hyderabad FC in their last match. However, a strong show against Odisha will help them temporarily regain their position in the top four. He concluded:

For me, the most important is when the team is ready and is happy because they are working in normal life is perfect. I am confident because we have a good squad. These are difficult moments but in the last two days of training, I got the feeling that they want it very much. It is good."

