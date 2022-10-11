"We will be brave"- FC Goa's head coach ahead of his side ISL 2022-23 encounter against East Bengal FC

FC Goa will begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign with an away fixture against East Bengal FC on Wednesday, October 12. The two sides will square off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

This will be Carlos Pena's first competitive match as the side's head coach. The former League Shield winner is compelled to catapult his team to the top.

The Spaniard spoke to the press ahead of the match against the Red and Gold Brigade. He was joined by Iker Guarrotxena for the same. Sharing his views on the enticing contest that awaits his side, Pena said:

"They may have lost their first match, but the fact that they’re going to play in front of their own fans is one of the reasons that makes them strong. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we will be brave. The game is important for both teams."

The former defender added:

“The first match is always very special. We would’ve loved to begin our campaign in front of our home fans, but the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is also a good venue to kick-start things with."

Pena emphasized that his team loves to play with a strong personality and is eager to register their first win of the campaign.

Upon being asked to share his views on the composition of his squad, he stated that the Gaurs have a mix of youth and experience who will add to the development of the side equally.

"I came to FC Goa seeking a good challenge"- FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena on his ambitions with the club

Iker Guarrotxena has been added to the squad in the recently concluded transfer window. The Spaniard is one of the key players to have been added to Pena's plans for the Gaurs.

Speaking ahead of the match against East Bengal, Guarrotxena said:

"I came to FC Goa seeking a good challenge and knowing that the club was giving me a great opportunity to win trophies. All of that starts with our first match, which we’ll play against East Bengal on Wednesday."

He added that his focus is completely on the first match and he would like to go out and grab all three points against East Bengal.

