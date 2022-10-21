"We will go out from the start to try and win the game" - Mumbai City FC's head coach ahead of his side's ISL 2022-23 clash against Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC will host Jamshedpur FC in their upcoming ISL 2022-23 fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Islanders will be eager to continue their winning run in the ongoing edition of the competition.

Head coach Des Buckingham attended the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash against the Men of Steel. Reflecting on his opponent's results from the last game, the Islanders gaffer said:

"We will go out from the start to try and win the game. The benefit of being able to retain the core group that we have and adding to the quality that we have made through our recruitment allows us to have different approaches and I think we have shown that in the last two games."

The Islanders struggled to field appropriate players in positions last season and were forced to field a few of them outside their natural positions. On having sufficient options on the bench in comparison to last season. Buckingham said:

"I think when we look back at last year, you look at all the successful teams and they could all play two foreign center-backs if they wanted to. That was whether they wanted to start games or see them through. With Rostyn, I have worked with him before. He gives us security there.

"If something had happened to Mourtada last season, we would have been out of foreign center-backs. It gives us a lot of flexibility right now. It allows us to approach things more differently than we were able to last year."

Mumbai City FC head coach delighted with gap between games

Mumbai City FC have had a sufficient break before they take on Jamshedpur FC. The players have had enough time to recover and get themselves ready to take on their next challenge.

Shedding light on this, the Mumbai City FC gaffer said:

"I think this is great. We played last weekend and we will play again tomorrow. We had six days between games whereas last year, it was sometimes two if not three days. The extra time allows players to rest and recover.

"It allows us time on the training field to review and have more time to plan and prepare for games. That's coupled with the fact that players should be fitter and fresher and the fans will see better quality week in, week out because of the time we get."

Mumbai City FC will have their fans backing them when they take on the former League Shield Winners. This will be an added advantage for the Islanders, heading into the game against Jamshedpur FC.

