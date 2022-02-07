"We will try our best" - Manolo Marquez on Hyderabad FC finishing in the top four

Hyderabad FC are currently at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings with 26 points from 14 games.

Head coach Manolo Marquez knows that the upcoming matches will be a challenge. But the Spaniard has assured the Nizams would do their best to make their way into the knockout phase.

Ahead of their next game against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Hyderabad FC gaffer was asked how he plans to keep his players grounded as the race to qualification tightens.

"I am very happy when I hear these things but I heard two-three weeks ago that we are now fighting the top teams who have more budget and fans," he replied. "There are traditions in these teams. It is very big, and we are fighting. We have to play six games and in these six games, we have to be on top. It will be very difficult to be a champion but it will also be difficult to qualify for the top-four but we will try our best."

Exuding confidence, the head coach further added:

"In a lot of games, small details decide the match. We are confident in ourselves, we are optimistic but we know we have six very difficult games."

"They are very strong in the build-up" - Hyderabad FC head coach on ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of ISL clash

The Nizams next face last year's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday. The Mariners are undefeated in their last eight matches and have been flying high under new head coach Juan Ferrando.

On being asked about Hyderabad FC's plan to tackle the ATKMB challenge, Manolo Marquez said:

"When ATK Mohun Bagan have the ball, we have to defend the ball well. And when we recover the ball, we have to know what to do with the ball. They have a very good team in practically all the positions. They are very strong in the build-up. They are strong in set-pieces. They are the current runners-up in the competition, it will be a very difficult game."

After their previous game against NorthEast United FC, where they came away with a 5-0 victory, Hyderabad FC have had an extended break. On being asked if the week-long break after a packed schedule was important, the coach said it was vital for the players to recover before facing strong teams.

