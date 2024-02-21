We have a winning mentality in the team - Udanta Singh shares what makes FC Goa tick | Indian Super League 2023-24

Udanta Singh, who was signed by FC Goa ahead of the 2023-24 season, has enthralled spectators and pundits alike with his raw pace and control of the ball. The winger is known for his zig-zagging runs and weaving webs past opposition defenders, who are left to fend for themselves.

Having won almost everything there is to win in Indian football at his previous club Bengaluru FC, Udanta wants to emulate the same with the Gaurs.

Speaking to the media ahead of Goa's game against NorthEast United on Wednesday, the Manipur-born attacker mentioned how the mentality in the dressing room is that of a champion side.

“When the coach arrives, he demands a lot from everyone on the pitch. He tells us that even when we are in training, we have to clear out if and when there is a small mistake. We have to play as a team. We have a winning mentality in the FC Goa team,” said Udanta.

"We had to lose even though we fought hard" - Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh (right) is a key player for FC Goa. (AIFF)

FC Goa, who had been unbeaten in the league until their previous game against Mohun Bagan at home, will be looking to make amends by picking up all three points on offer against NorthEast United.

The Gaurs have a stellar defensive record, and one expects them to put up a watertight showing at the Fatorda in this game as well.

Udanta Singh, who is also known as 'Flash' for his terrific speed, mentioned that although the loss to Bagan was disappointing, they are ready and prepared to come back against the Highlanders and put up an improved performance.

"We had to lose even though we fought hard. It's not a big problem. We can lose a match, but it’s the comeback against NorthEast United FC that matters. So, we are working hard in practice, and we're looking forward to the match,” he added.