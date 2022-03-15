"We won’t be changing our approach" - Jamshedpur FC head coach ahead of crucial second leg against Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC suffered an upsetting 0-1 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-finals last week. The Red Miners now need to make a comeback to seal a spot in the finale.

However, head coach Owen Coyle reiterated that his side won't change their approach to the game in the second leg.

Ahead of their clash against the Blasters on Tuesday, the Jamshedpur FC gaffer, while addressing the media, said:

"We won’t be changing our approach because everyone that watches us play knows that we approach every game with the winning mentality and we have to win this match if we wish to progress to the finals which will require us to score goals."

He added:

"So, in terms of our approach, similar to the final game that we played against ATK Mohun Bagan, we knew that even a small margin loss or win would end in us becoming the champions and the best team in the country. But we still approached the game with the intention of winning."

It was a tight game with only a few clear-cut chances. Sahal Abdul Samad's delightful lob over TP Rehenesh in the 38th minute was eventually the difference between the two teams.

Yet for Jamshedpur FC, their hopes are far from over. They have an inspired and talented group of players, but some crucial areas in their gameplay need sorting out.

"We’re decimated in the wide areas" - Owen Coyle on injuries to Jamshedpur FC wingers

The Men of Steel have been massively handicapped ahead of the upcoming game with injuries to crucial wingers. With a goal advantage, Kerala Blasters are expected to play a narrow, tight game. Wingers were expected to be crucial for JFC to open the game.

But Seminlen Doungel suffered an injury in the last game and now Owen Coyle's side are short of options in the wide areas. Speaking about the same, the gaffer said:

"We can only play the players that are fit and available to play the game. Particularly the challenge we have with Len (Doungel) missing the game. He's another wide player who is missing from the squad along with Boris, Komal and Farukh. So, we’re decimated in the wide areas and everybody knows we love to play wide with our wingers."

The head coach was also questioned about the prospects of playing Mobashir Rahman in the wide areas. Coyle stated that it was a possibility, however, he didn't want to blurt his starting lineup ahead of the game.

