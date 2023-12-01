"We are working really hard on the training pitch" - Hyderabad FC's Mohammad Yasir ahead of Mohun Bagan clash

Hyderabad FC, sitting at the last position of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a mere three points, have not had the best of campaigns so far this season.

Having lost four out of seven matches in ISL 2023-24, Hyderabad will be looking to get their first win when they travel to Bhubaneswar to play Mohun Bagan on Saturday. It was supposedly a home game at the Maidaan in Gachibowli but was shifted out due to the elections in Telangana.

Right-winger Mohammad Yasir, who has been a shadow of his former self this season, asserted that they are training hard and will give their 100 percent against Mohun Bagan.

"We are creating a lot of chances, yes, but we have to convert them as well," Yasir told reporters. "We are working really hard on the training pitch. Practice has been going well. We are upset from the last match, but we will give our hundred per cent in this one."

"Jonathan Moya will be the key for us in this game" - Mohammad Yasir

Mohammad Yasir, who has been paired with Australian Joe Knowles on the wings for Hyderabad this season, has managed just one goal in the seven starts so far. That lone goal came in a drawn encounter against Bengaluru FC when he rounded off a fantastic long ball to find the back of the net.

Yasir further mentioned how center-forward Jonathan Moya will also play a crucial role for the Nawabs in this game against the Mariners.

"(Jonathan) Moya will be the key for us in this game," he continued. "He missed a few chances in the last game and I am sure that he will want to turn that anger into something productive in this one. (Hugo) Boumous will be important for them, and I am looking forward to taking Mohun Bagan on in this game."