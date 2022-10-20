"When you hear the whistle, you have to be on it 100%" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric ahead of ISL 2022-23 clash against FC Goa

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric has urged his side to start their ISL 2022-23 matches on the front foot ahead of their game against FC Goa.

The Marina Machans have been slow off the blocks in their first two games this season. ATK Mohun Bagan scored inside the opening half an hour after a period of sustained pressure in Chennaiyin's opening encounter. In their second match, Bengaluru FC went ahead inside the opening five minutes.

Speaking ahead of their home fixture against FC Goa, Brdaric was questioned by Sportskeeda about resolving the team's slow starts. He stressed the importance of starting games with confidence and said:

"[We have] worked out why we're struggling a little bit in the beginning. [It's a] lack of concentration - we have to prevent this and to deny to give the opponents spaces to be able to score. They have to be attentive from the beginning.

"When you hear the whistle, you have to be on it 100% and not just 90, 80 or 70 percent."

Responding to another query about the conversation he had with the team following their 1-1 draw with Bengaluru, Brdaric said:

"I was a bit frustrated in the first five minutes [against BFC] because we were a little bit too nervy. We have to play at a high level from the beginning and not show that we have weaknesses at all. We have to show from the beginning that there can be only one winner and that's CFC."

The Chennaiyin coach believes their next opponents, FC Goa, are a team that plays a good brand of football. He stated that the Marina Machans have analyzed the Gaurs and that he is looking forward to the game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai:

"I'm looking forward to the match tomorrow. Goa has [many ] strengths and we analyze them in a professional way - their players, strengths, weaknesses. It will be a good challenge. They want to play football."

"Tomorrow is his chance" - Chennaiyin FC boss Thomas Brdaric on goalkeeper Devansh Dabas

Chennaiyin FC notably ended their game against Bengaluru FC last week with 10 men.

Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder was dismissed for a handball outside his area in the closing stages with Roy Krishna bearing down on goal. The Marina Machans played with a man less for nearly 10 minutes but held on to secure an impressive draw.

Brdaric revealed that despite his red card, he was happy with Majumder's decision as it helped the team secure at least a point. He added that youngster Devansh Dabas would be in goal for the match against FC Goa.

"Debjit sacrificed [his position in this match] with a red card. For me, he made a good decision to take the hand. He took responsibility and I'm very happy.I'm sure Devansh will play at a good level tomorrow," Brdaric said.

When questioned about his decision to go with Dabas despite Chennaiyin having two other goalkeepers, Brdaric praised the 21-year-old's distribution and professionalism. He said:

"I like his attitude. He's a good guy, professional at a high level. Tomorrow is his chance to play. He's very good with his feet and he will help us to open the game and [ensure] we don't struggle in the beginning like last time."

Brdaric also provided a couple of injury updates ahead of Chennaiyin's match against Goa. He stated that Vincy Barretto and Mohammad Rafique have 'looked good' in training upon their return, but did not indicate if they would make it to the bench.

The Chennaiyin coach added that Nasser El Khayati missed the match against Bengaluru FC as the game against ATK Mohun Bagan was 'too fast' for him.

The Marina Machans will take on FC Goa at the 'Marina Arena' on Friday, October 21.

Poll : 0 votes