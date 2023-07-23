When is the ISL 2023-24 season starting

Another season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the pinnacle of the country's club football, is inching closer every passing day. The upcoming edition is impregnated with multiple plotlines through and through.

With the return of once-successful coaches into the fray, the maiden team to earn promotion from the I-League, and some headline-grabbing signings for every outfit, the ISL 2023-24 season promises to be an absolute footballing gala.

However, no official dates have been announced for the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League yet, however, multiple reports suggest that the tournament is scheduled to start sometime in September 2023.

The previous ISL edition started on October 7, 2022, however, the tournament is expected to kick off earlier this season, given the AFC Asian Cup, which is scheduled for January 2024.

How are the ISL teams setting up for the upcoming season?

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan, now rechristened as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, are the absolute favorites once again after their historic transfer window. The Mariners have managed to acquire the services of Indian stalwarts like Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad in a matter of few months. Furthermore, the club has also made significant overseas signings across the board, which includes proven entities like Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku.

Meanwhile, ISL League Shield winners were already a near-complete squad and have further extended their superiority with some small tweaks. Yoell van Nieff has replaced Ahmed Jahouh, while veteran center-back Tiri has also joined their ranks.

FC Goa and Odisha FC have been two teams have set out the transfer window alight with their ambitious moves. Both clubs have brought in ISL-winning coaches for the season - Manolo Marquez for the Gaurs and Sergio Lobera for the Kalinga Warriors. Odisha have also roped in Jahouh, Roy Krishna, and Mourtada Fall.

Backmarkers East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC both have made some serious grounds after bringing in Carles Cuadrat and Scott Cooper respectively. The Red and Gold Brigade have added the likes of Nandhakumar Sekar, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Singh, Javier Siverio, Saul Crespo, and Borja Herrera to their arsenal. The Red Miners, meanwhile, have brought in Imran Khan, Jeremy Manzorro, and Alen Stevanovic.

Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC have been two clubs that have rampantly lost players through the transfer window. There are some notable additions to their lineup, but they'll be hoping to strengthen it further.

Bengaluru FC, the club that managed to secure final berths in all three major competitions last season, have made some significant changes to their squad too. Rohit Danu and Halicharan Narzary are two quality Indian wingers they have managed to land, while also bringing in the experience of Curtis Main and Slavko Damjanovic.

Another club who have lost one of their leading figures in the squad is Chennaiyin FC. The departure of Anirudh Thapa has been a shock for many, and that's a position the Marina Machans haven't been able to replace yet. You don't replace a player like Thapa but CFC will definitely need to bolster their resources. Signings like Jordan Murray, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, and Sweden Fernandes are a step in the right direction.

Finally, the two clubs - NorthEast United FC and newly-promoted Punjab FC - are slightly trailing behind the other clubs, at least on paper. However, The Warriors still have three overseas slots to fill, and smart signings there could amplify their chances.