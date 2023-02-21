"When you play for Chennaiyin FC, you feel like you're part of a family" - Jeje Lalpekhlua looks back at his time with the Marina Machans

A wave of emotions crescendoed into the Marina shores on Friday, February 17, after Chennaiyin FC's beloved Jeje Lalpekhlua announced his retirement from professional football.

"Jeje will always be synonymous with Chennaiyin FC." These were the words engraved in a statement from the club's co-owners after the club bid farewell to the striker back in 2020.

Jeje then left the club, which he had called home for over six years.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC goal contributions in Chennaiyin blue

goals for

x SAFF Championship 🥇

x #HeroISL

x Intercontinental Cup & I-League 🏅



We say goodbye to our leading goalscorer and legend Jeje today! Wish you the best in your future



#AllInForChennaiyin goal contributions in Chennaiyin bluegoals forx SAFF Championship 🥇x Intercontinental Cup & I-League 🏅We say goodbye to our leading goalscorerand legendJeje today! Wish you the best in your future 3️⃣2️⃣ goal contributions in Chennaiyin blue 🔵2️⃣3️⃣ goals for 🇮🇳3️⃣ x SAFF Championship 🥇2️⃣ x #HeroISL 🏆1️⃣ x Intercontinental Cup & I-League 🏅We say goodbye to our leading goalscorer ⚽ and legend 💪 Jeje today! Wish you the best in your future 💙#AllInForChennaiyin https://t.co/GPVb6ljIB7

During his stay with the Marina Machans, the Mizoram-born forward made 76 appearances in all competitions, scoring 25 times and establishing himself as the club's leading goal-scorer in all competitions. It's been almost three years since Jeje left the club, but the record remains untainted.

The goals, the two ISL titles, and his adoration for Chennaiyin FC made him a darling to the faithful. A day after he announced his retirement, Sportskeeda caught up with the prolific striker for an exclusive interview. Throughout the interaction, it became visibly evident that Chennaiyin FC was not just a saccharine part of his footballing career but also his life.

"Chennaiyin is not a normal club. When you play for Chennaiyin, you feel like you're part of a family, not like a football team. The owners, the officials, and everyone else would give their all for the players. We used to stay like a family. Ask any player who has played for the club and they'll tell you about this special bond. This is why I stayed at Chennaiyin FC for so long. That's why it's such an important part of my career," the 32-year-old exclaimed.

After news of Jeje's retirement broke, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan posted a heartfelt message to the Mizo Sniper on his social media, hailing him as "one of the greats."

The sentiments are evidently mutual. Jeje also mentioned the club's co-owners and their contributions to his career during the interview.

"The club is like family to me. Abhishek [Bachchan] bhai and Vita [Dani] ma'am have greatly helped me. I heard CFC are planning a tribute for me in their final home game on February 24," Jeje revealed.

"Both Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC have been special chapters in my career" - Jeje Lalpekhlua

The 2015-16 season was probably the year Jeje Lalpekhlua ascended to the pinnacle of Indian football with his blistering season. He won the I-League in 2015, then the Federation Cup and the Indian Super League a few months later. Furthermore, Jeje also won his second SAFF Championship for the country in 2015.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC





Head to our official app tomorrow and participate in the Jeje quiz to win a chance to watch



🗓️: Feb 22nd

: 11 AM - 11 PM

: 5 lucky participants



#AllInForChennaiyin Namma Mizo Sniper returns homeHead to our official app tomorrow and participate in the Jeje quiz to win a chance to watch #CFCNEUFC with the man himself and get a signed jersey from him too 🤩🗓️: Feb 22nd: 11 AM - 11 PM: 5 lucky participants Namma Mizo Sniper returns home 💙 💙Head to our official app tomorrow and participate in the Jeje quiz to win a chance to watch #CFCNEUFC with the man himself and get a signed jersey from him too 🤩🗓️: Feb 22nd⌚: 11 AM - 11 PM🎁: 5 lucky participants#AllInForChennaiyin https://t.co/i13bjNt9CM

The ruthless marksman established that his footballing career wasn't just a flash in the pan. Jeje was here to stay. Switching between Mohun Bagan in the I-League and Chennaiyin FC in the ISL for quite a while, he transformed himself into one of the most efficient strikers in the country.

A longstanding knee injury has now forced him to pre-maturely pull down the curtains on his illustrious career. But Jeje still fondly remembers his time with all the clubs. During the interview, he spoke about how the officials of his former clubs have stayed with him through tough times.

"All of the clubs have been very important in my career. I'm still in touch with the officials of Mohun Bagan AC. The owner of Pune FC, Chirag Tanna, is in regular contact with me. Although I spent just a year with Dempo and East Bengal, I still have fond memories. But both Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC have been special chapters in my career," the 32-year-old averred.

Jeje has won multiple accolades for club and country. But humans, surprisingly, despite being the smartest animals, don't quite remember numbers well. We live the emotions felt in a certain moment and then latch on to them for life.

Likewise, the Indian football fraternity will eternally cherish the iconic sniper celebration and all the wizardry that followed before that.

Also Read: "Never made a harder decision in my life" - Former Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua opens up about retirement, injuries, and regrets

Poll : 0 votes