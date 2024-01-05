When and where to watch India's games in the AFC Asian Cup? 

The eagerly anticipated AFC Asian Cup is approaching, with the Indian men’s national team gearing up for a series of challenging fixtures starting on January 13.

Igor Stimac has already revealed his 26-man squad, and preparations are in full swing in Doha, Qatar. Placed in Group B, India are set to face Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

India will kick off their campaign on January 13 against Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. They will then take on Uzbekistan on January 18 at the same venue, followed by a clash with Syria on January 23 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in the final group stage game.

Supporters can catch all the action on the Sports18 channel or stream India’s matches on JioCinema.

Reflecting on India’s history in the Asian Cup, their most successful campaign dates back to 1964, when they finished as runners-up. This edition marks their fifth participation, and notably, it’s the first time India have secured a consecutive spot in the competition.

In the 2019 edition, the Blue Tigers showed promise by defeating Thailand 4-1 in their opener, but setbacks against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain led them to finish last in the group.

This time around, key players like Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, and Ashique Kuruniyan, who have consistently featured in the past year, will unfortunately be sidelined due to injuries.

Consequently, the Croatian coach will look to experienced players such as Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan to guide the younger members of the squad.

But despite a tough set of fixtures and the challenges ahead, head coach Igor Stimac will remain optimistic, given the experience his squad possesses and their form over the past year.

India’s fixtures and timings of the games

January 13 Saturday: India vs Australia, 5 PM IST.

January 18, Thursday: India vs Uzbekistan, 8 PM IST.

January 23, Tuesday: India vs Syria, 5 PM IST.

India’s squad for the AFC Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.