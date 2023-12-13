"Where on earth are you going to get those types of supporters?" - Interim coach Renedy Singh heaps praise on Bengaluru FC fans

Bengaluru FC travel to take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Wednesday.

Bengaluru sent shockwaves throughout Indian football by parting ways with head coach Simon Grayson after 0-4 defeat to Mumbai City in their previous game.

Renedy Singh has been entrusted to be their interim coach till the time a new head coach gets appointed.

The former India international will want to lead Bengaluru out of the abyss that they find themselves in at the moment.

The first game will say a lot about how Renedy earns the respect of the dressing room and the style of football he wants them to embrace.

He knows that it will be a big challenge for him and his side, and acknowledged it in the pre-match press conference.

“I think it's a short time, and I've spoken to the players. We worked on our structure, we worked on our shape, and tomorrow I've got one more day to prepare, and we will be ready for the fight against a good side, Chennaiyin FC, who have done well in the last few matches,” Renedy stated in the pre-match press conference.

"So I hope the boys are ready, and all I want to say is that after a big loss, look at the way the supporters helped them till the end. Where on earth are you going to get those types of supporters? Our boys have some pride and will fight for themselves, fight for the club, fight for the fans, and we will work it out. We have got one more day, and I'm sure the way I have seen today, our boys will give 100% and we will do well,” he added.

"We have got a good rivalry, and it will go on" - Renedy Singh

Interim head coach Renedy Singh is focused on the task at hand. (BFC)

Chennaiyin and Bengaluru share a healthy rivalry with each other, with sections of the media going as far as to dubbing it one of the 'southern derbies' in the ISL. The Marina Machans made a good start to the league this year but faded away.

Bengaluru, for their part, will like a draw, but there will be nothing like it if they manage to come away with a win. Renedy, for one, will be over the moon if this happens to be the case.

“We have got a good rivalry, and it will go on, but the only thing is that we, ourselves, have to look after losing badly and how we come back, and that's all I want to see. We have to respect the opponent, but we have to do what we can. We have to concentrate on our team first before we do that,” said Renedy.

"I believe in the players. I want to see the passion of the players to fight for every single ball. This is what I want to see from the players, and I feel I’ll get that positive thing from them, so I feel I will be able to see that, and we will be able to see that,” he signed off.