Who is Curtis Main, the Wrexham-linked striker who signed for Bengaluru FC? 

Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of English striker Curtis Main ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old joins the Blues from Scottish club St Mirren FC on a one-year deal with an option to extend, the club announced on Tuesday (July 18).

Manager Simon Grayson has finally found Roy Krishna’s replacement but who is Curtis Main and what does he add to the team? Let’s take a look.

Hailing from Tyneside, England, Main kick-started his professional career with League Two side Darlington FC, accumulating 69 appearances and seven goals during his time with the side.

In 2011, he made the move to EFL Championship club Middlesbrough, where he spent three years before joining Doncaster Rovers in League One in 2014. He enjoyed a successful start with the club, achieving double figures in his debut season.

After subsequent spells with Oldham Athletic and Portsmouth in the lower divisions, Main embarked on a new chapter by joining Scottish club Motherwell FC midway through the 2017-18 season.

Following his successful stint with Motherwell, Main continued to play in Scotland, joining Aberdeen for an additional two years. After a season in League One with Shrewsbury Town, he returned to Scotland in 2021, this time donning the St Mirren FC jersey.

Although Main struggled in his first season, he showcased his ability last campaign, scoring nine goals and playing a crucial role for his club.

While reports suggested that newly promoted League Two club Wrexham AFC expressed interest in him, Bengaluru FC managed to secure his signature.

What qualities will Curtis Main bring to Bengaluru FC?

Bengaluru FC lost Roy Krishna to Odisha FC, so the club needed to act quickly and sign a replacement. Main appears to be a solid candidate, as his versatility allows him to excel both as a center-forward and as a support striker, making him a valuable addition to the squad.

Main is a forward with a physical presence, combining exceptional pace that can prove to be a handful for defenders. Much like Krishna, he possesses impressive upper body strength and a knack for finding scoring opportunities.

When Main made his move to Middlesbrough, his former manager Tony Mowbray spoke highly of him, stating:

"Main’s finishing with both feet is breathtaking at times. Whether the ball drops to his right foot or left foot, he doesn't hesitate. Physicality isn't going to be an issue for Curtis throughout his career. He's a boy who spends a lot of time looking after his physique and he's very, very strong."

Although goal-scoring may not be Main's primary strength, he excels in effectively linking up the play and possess the ability to draw players towards him, which can benefit Bengaluru FC’s star-studded attack.

Grayson has the option to deploy him as a lone striker in a 4-3-3 system or pair him alongside Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi Narayanan in his preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Overall, Main's signing appears to be a good bit of business for Bengaluru FC as they gear up for the upcoming season.