Who is Edmund Lalrindika? Everything you need to know about the Indian player who'll train with Canadian Premier League side Atletico Ottawa

Inter Kashi FC forward Edmund Lalrindika is all set to train with Canadian Premier League side Atletico Ottawa ahead of the I-League club's upcoming season.

The training will serve as a preparation for Edmund ahead of the 2024-25 Indian football season.

"Our boy is set to train with Canadian Premier League side Atletico Ottawa in preparation for our upcoming season!," the tweet from Inter Kashi FC read.

Edmund Lalrindika had a great outing with Inter Kashi in the recently concluded I-League 2023-24 season. He scored four goals and assisted eight times in 24 appearances.

The 25-year-old player scored a goal each against Gokulam Kerala FC, Namdhari FC, NEROCA FC, and Aizawl FC. The goal against Gokulam Kerala FC came in a 2-2 draw, while the remaining goals came in a winning cause.

The Indian forward scored a goal each from three appearances apiece in the Durand Cup 2023 and Kalinga Super Cup 2024. He also scored a goal during Inter Kashi's 5-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC during the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Qualifying Round.

The Aizawl-born player has been very consistent in the 2023-24 Indian football season and will look to continue his fine run in the upcoming season too. Edmund was loaned out to I-league club Inter Kashi from Bengaluru FC. He will return to his parent club at the end of the loan period on May 31, 2024.

The 25-year-old striker started his career with AIFF U18 before joining Bengaluru FC Reserve Team in 2017. He was promoted to the Bengaluru FC senior team in 2019 and has played for East Bengal FC and the defunct Indian Arrows on loan.

Atletico Ottawa to compete in Canadian Premier League

Atletico Ottawa will compete in the Canadian Premier League, which commenced on April 13. However, Edmund Lalrindika will only train with the side and not feature in any of the games.

Atletico Ottawa are currently placed second in the points table with seven points from three outings, including two wins and a loss. They have a goal difference of six, having scored and conceded three goals each.

The club will also play in the Candian Championship and will be in action against Valour in the Preliminary round on Thursday, May 2, at 4:30 AM IST.