Kolkata giants East Bengal FC are eyeing a move to secure the services of Australian international Jordan Elsey ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to multiple reports.

The center-back will provide a much-needed defensive alternative for the Red and Gold Brigade.

But before discussing Elsey's attributes, let's take a look at his career so far.

Born in Adelaide, Jordan started out his footballing journey with a semi-professional club from his city, Para Hills Knights SC. The youngster was soon snapped up by Adelaide United for the youth side.

Rising through the ranks, he made his way into the senior team in 2013. A few months later, in 2014, Elsey scored his debut goal for United in stoppage time of a match against A-League leaders Brisbane Roar to secure a shock 2-1 victory. He was presented with the club's Rising Star Award at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Jordan Elsey (15) played 90 min.



In this 20 min extended highlights there is no evidence that Elsey played badly in this match.

Few months ago Perth drew 2-2 against Wellington Phoenix (A-League, 6th position). Jordan Elsey (15) played 90 min. In this 20 min extended highlights there is no evidence that Elsey played badly in this match.

However, soon after, his thriving career came to an unexpected halt, when the center-back ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in November 2014. But the Aussie didn't let the blip derail his career and returned to action after a year. Jordan was sentenced to time with the youth team once again but his sharp rehabilitation meant the center-back was back into the senior squad in no time.

He made 134 appearances for Adelaide United at the senior level before finally parting ways with the club in 2021. During his time at Coopers Stadium, he claimed the A-League title in 2015-16, alongside two Australia Cup titles.

Following his stint in Adelaide, Jordan remained in A-League and went on to join New South Wales outfit Newcastle Jets. He spent a season and a half at the club, making 35 appearances, while scoring two goals.

In January 2023, he was snapped up by Perth Glory, then managed by Ruben Zadkovich, who was impressed by the 29-year-old's tenacity and aggression. Despite a short spell with the club, he contributed with a goal in 11 matches.

With the club in a fix, which includes turbulence even in the management, Elsey decided to terminate his contract in search of lucrative opportunities on foreign shores. If East Bengal can land him, it will be a statement signing for the Torchbearers.

Jordan Elsey can reinvigorate East Bengal FC's ailing defense

In the previous season, East Bengal, then managed by Stephen Constantine, conceded a whopping 38 goals in the ISL, only bettered by an out-of-sorts NorthEast United side. Throughout the season, the defensive phases remained a constant headache for the Red and Gold Brigade.

For Carles Cuadrat now, the task is to solidify the leaky backline and Jordan Elsey can be a pivotal signing to achieve that aim. The 29-year-old has been lauded and often gotten into trouble for his unabashed aggression, but if Cuadrat can bottle it and use it to his advantage, East Bengal would've unearthed a gem.

Elsey is also comfortable with the ball on his feet, especially in delivering cross-field long balls. For fast breaks and counter-attacks, his passing ability will be crucial.

But more importantly, the former Adelaide United stopper is sturdy in defense, whether it comes to tackles or aerial duels. If paired with a capable Indian center-back, Elsey can elevate the East Bengal defense by some notable margins.