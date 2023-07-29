Who is Keziah Veendorp, the Dutch international linked to Bengaluru FC?

Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 runners-up Bengaluru FC have set their eyes on signing Dutch international Keziah Veendorp ahead of the upcoming season, according to multiple news reports.

However, before he arrives on the scene, Indian football fans may want to know who is Keziah Veendorp.

Most recently, the 26-year-old was plying his trade in Eredivisie, the Dutch first-tier league, with FC Emmen, before being relegated in the 2022-23 season. Veendorp is now linked with a move to Simon Grayson's BFC.

This would be the first time in his young professional career that the versatile player would be moving out of his native country.

Born in Groningen, Netherlands, Keziah started out his youth career in 2005 with FVV Foxhol before moving to VV Hoogezand. However, soon after, he returned to Groningen, playing for the local club.

After steadily growing through the ranks with the Green-White Army, he made his league debut in February 2016 in a 1-4 defeat against AZ Alkmaar. During his time at the club, he made over 70 appearances for FC Groningen across multiple age-group levels.

In July 2017, then 20, Veendorp was roped in by FC Emmen on a free transfer, then playing in the Eerste Divisie. During his time at the club, he established himself as a versatile footballer who had the quality to slot into multiple defensive positions.

He made over 100 appearances in the Eredivisie with the club and additionally had 53 appearances in the second division, which he ended up winning in 2022.

Last season, Keziah made 36 appearances across competitions, assisting thrice while playing multiple positions.

What will Keziah Veendorp offer in the Bengaluru FC setup?

Although predominantly Keziah Veendorp has operated as a center-back, going through his career statistics highlights his stints in multiple positions. Last season, he was deployed as a center-back, a right-back, and a defensive midfielder.

Despite whichever position he plays in, Veendorp's positional awareness and passing range have been his biggest asset. For Bengaluru, Veendorp will provide a lot of solidity in defensive transitions.

Due to his being an absolute metronome in the midfield, gaffer Simon Grayson will look to utilize him to press and create counter-attacking opportunities.

Compared to his predecessor Bruno Ramires, Veendorp will be a much more dynamic option for the Blues, given his ball-carrying abilities and short-passing range. Bengaluru FC and their fans will now be yearning to see the Dutch international don the iconic ISL outfit in the days to come.