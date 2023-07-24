Who is Rei Tachikawa, Jamshedpur FC's latest signing? 

Former Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of Rei Tachikawa on a year-long deal. The Japanese midfielder is expected to strengthen the midfield of the Men of Steel.

Right after JFC made the official announcement, Tachikawa expressed his elation in a club statement.

“I’m so excited to finally come to Jamshedpur FC. The club has proved its worth on a national stage by winning trophies and entertaining fans, and I’m very happy to finally be here. The culture of India and Jharkhand is unique and special and playing football here is a challenge that I welcome with open arms. I’m sure that I can help the team win even more this season.”

Jamshedpur FC



Rei Tachikawa is pumped and ready to meet you all in Jamshedpur.



"Let's fight together for the win!" Rei Tachikawa is pumped and ready to meet you all in Jamshedpur.

But who is Rei Tachikawa?

Well, the 25-year-old was most recently playing in the Maltese Premier League at Sirens FC, where he scored two goals in 23 appearances. Previously, he had spent two more years in Malta when he plied his trade at Santa Lucia from 2019 to 2021. Tachikawa made 36 appearances in two years, scoring nine goals and assisting once.

The Japan-born midfielder started his professional career in the youth team of Jubilo Iwata and then moved to local club Osaka Uni H&SS in 2016. Two years later, he joined the Portuguese side Perafita. A move to fellow Portuguese side Felgueiras soon followed before he made the switch to Malta.

What will Rei Tachikawa offer at Jamshedpur FC?

During his spells in Europe, the Japanese international has established himself as a technical creative midfielder. However, he can also slot into multiple attacking positions and this versatility is what will make Tachikawa pivotal for the Red Miners. He's composed on the ball and can create and find space in the final third.

JFC head coach Scott Cooper also heavily praised the new signing and touted him as a player "people will sit up and take notice of".

“He is a technical and high-tempo player who can get forward and score goals with both feet as well as his head. His passing game is good, and he is very competitive. He has played in Europe too and I think he will be an excellent signing for us,” the English gaffer underlined.

If given the freedom to roam around and link up with his teammates in the final third, Rei could transform into a potent attacking threat for Jamshedpur. Alongside Jeremy Manzorro, who is another versatile midfielder, the Tachikawa will definitely keep the opposition defenders on their toes.