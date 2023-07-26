Who is Thiago Galhardo, the Brazilian who is linked to Kerala Blasters FC?

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC are in talks to sign Brasilian attacking midfielder Thiago Galhardo, according to multiple reports. Although at this stage it's difficult to gauge the likelihood of the transfer going through, the position is one that the Blasters definitely need reinforcement in.

The 34-year-old Galhardo is an experienced campaigner, having played across multiple continents. The majority of the Brazilian's time has been spent playing in his country's top-tier league.

Born in Minas Gerais, he joined Bangu's youth setup in 2008. Steadily rising through the ranks at the club, Thiago Galhardo made his senior debut in January 2010, coming off the bench in a 3-0 loss against Fluminense in Campeonato Carioca.

His maiden senior-level goal came against Resende over a month later in the same tournament. After impressing during his stint with Bangu, Galhardo was signed on loan by Brazilian Serie A outfit Botafogo. He continued to have multiple loan spells before he was ultimately snapped up by Boa in 2014. But it wasn't the boost many had hoped it would be as the midfielder started rarely for the club and was soon offloaded to Cameta.

Thiago Galhardo couldn't find game time even there and made another switch to Brasiliense in the same season. However, it wasn't until his spell with Madureira, a club that he joined in January 2015, Galhardo managed to find some considerable opportunities. At the club, he scored five goals and amassed seven assists in 14 matches in the Carioca.

His performances once again put him on the radar of the top-tier clubs and it was Coritiba who landed him on a three-year deal. Galhardo's first goal in the top-tier league came in May 2015, when he scored against Gremio in a 2-0 victory. He made 25 appearances during the season and helped his side narrowly avoid relegation. But loan spells started soon after for him, despite his contributions.

In January 2016, he was loaned to Red Bull Brasil until the end of the Campeonato Paulista.

Thiago Galhardo makes his way into foreign leagues

After not finding sufficient game time in Brazil, Thiago Galhardo was loaned out to Albirex Niigata in J1 League until the end of the 2017 season. He made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting twice.

Soon after he returned to his home country, and ultimately at Internacional, Galhardo rose to fame in the Brasileiro Serie A, becoming a regular starter at the club. He scored a career-best 23 goals during the campaign as his club finished second in the league.

His performances earned him a loan offer from La Liga outfit Celta de Vigo, where he made 34 appearances while pumping two goals.

Galhardo, having in excess of 340 appearances across competitions, is an experienced campaigner and can fit into Ivan Vukomanovic's squad smoothly.