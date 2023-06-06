Create

"Why start something if you can’t maintain it?" - Fans left fuming after Kerala Blasters temporarily shut down their women's team

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Jun 06, 2023 20:54 IST
Kerala Blasters FC
Kerala Blasters FC's women team finished third in the Kerala Women's League (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kerala Blasters FC have announced their decision to "temporarily" shut down their women’s team citing the financial sanctions imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Fans have been enraged by the announcement in which the women's team have seemingly fallen victim in a crossfire, initiated by the men’s team head coach Ivan Vukomanovic's decision to walk off the pitch mid-way through an ISL playoff tie.

After Kerala Blasters forfeited the match against Bengaluru FC to protest against an alleged faulty refereeing decision, the federation imposed a ₹4 crore fine on the Blasters and a ₹5 lakh fine on Vukomanovic. Additionally, the Serbian tactician was handed a 10-match ban ahead of the Hero Super Cup.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our women's team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation," Kerala Blasters said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indian football faithful took to Twitter immediately after the announcement to express their discontent and rage regarding the club's decision.

Here are some of the reactions:

Women's teams in state leagues across India are run on an average budget of 5-10 Lakh rupees per year, given they only play around a month.If Kerala Blasters cannot afford 10 Lakh rupees, which is 50% of the salary they pay to their lowest player, it's shameful and disgusting. twitter.com/keralablasters…
If you have a women’s team, that funding should be ring-fenced. You shouldn’t start a women’s team and then just ditch it at the first sign of financial trouble. It’s not a luxury or a piece of PR - it should be a long-term commitment. Every club should understand this. twitter.com/keralablasters…
Why start something if you can’t maintain it? And saying the financial sanctions is the reason for pausing is just pure bullshit. How about stopping Kravin temporarily and putting that money to ‘sustain’ the women’s team? twitter.com/keralablasters…
I know for a fact that this decision is not based on our financial sanctions. I've been hearing the romours of women's team dismantling from the moment afc removed the mandantion on women's team for afc Liscense.The statement is a PR stunt and lie.@NikhilB1818 @KeralaBlasters twitter.com/KeralaBlasters…

The situation of women's football in India is already daunting, and to have a club with a massive fanbase and the potential to make women's football a household commodity shut shop is a concern. Hence, the frustration among fans is justified at this juncture.

"When will women's football be fully respected?" - Swedish footballer Hedvig Lindahl reacts to Kerala Blasters disbanding their women's team

Not just the fans but even players responded to Tuesday's news of the temporary closing of the Blasters' women's division that was launched in July last year.

Indian national team shot-stopper Aditi Chauhan was vocal on social media and questioned the Yellow Army's decision.

So the men’s team gets a fine for what they did and the money comes from the women’s team budget by shutting it down? Great, that’s how women’s football will develop in india. Horrible! twitter.com/keralablasters…

The skipper of the national team, Ashalata Devi, responded to the tweet by saying "Horrible".

When will women's football be fully respected? twitter.com/KeralaBlasters…

Meanwhile, veteran Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl cited Kerala Blasters' announcement as an example of general disrespect for women's football across the globe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
