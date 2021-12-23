"Will overcome this situation as quickly as possible" - FC Goa's new head coach Derrick Pereira ahead of Odisha FC clash

With former boss Juan Ferrando leaving FC Goa midway through the 2021-22 ISL season to join ATK Mohun Bagan, Derrick Pereira has taken the reigns of the Gaurs as their new head coach. However, this isn't the first time Pereira has taken over a club in a crisis situation.

In 2017, Pereira joined the Churchill Brothers midway through the I-League season while the team were bottom of the points table and led them to a respectable sixth-place finish.

Pereira also helmed FC Goa on an interim basis when the club parted ways with head coach Sergio Lobera at the fag end of the 2019-20 season. The 59-year-old will find himself in troubled waters, but the past suggests Pereira has the skills to navigate through it. His first test will be Odisha FC, a side who are currently struggling for form, on Friday.

In response to a Sportskeeda query at the pre-match news conference about how difficult it is to keep players motivated with all the outside noise, Pereira said:

"I have faced this before. But I'm 100% sure the players will be professional. Such issues off the field and on the field come and go and you've got to overcome them. I spoke to some of the senior players and they know what they have to do. And I know we'll overcome this situation as quickly as possible. We are trying to create an atmosphere to get back to our winning ways."

The former Salgaocar defender also opened up about the emotions he went through upon receiving the call from FC Goa management.

"It was shocking as well as exciting to get the call [asking him to be the new FC Goa head coach]. Before this, I was taking care of the youth teams at FC Goa and involved with the day to day activities. When I got this opportunity, there were a lot of thoughts in my head. Within me, I knew it was always a 'yes'. But I asked for a day. I needed time to talk to my family. My thoughts were always about how the players will respond," he stated.

Asked about his initial impression of the team, Pereira said:

"I had a discussion with Clifford Miranda who's taking care of the training sessions right now as I am in quarentine. I have made my thoughts clear to him about the areas I want to improve. I don't want to make too many changes, but yes, we're definitely working on organizing the team better in attack and defense."

"Was very upset about the situation for the last three days" - FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia on Juan Ferrando's departure

Edu Bedia has played over 250 matches throughout this career. The Spaniard has experienced difficult circumstances similar to the one FC Goa is currently in following the departure of Juan Ferrando. Asked how he is processing the entire situation, the FC Goa skipper said:

"I was really upset about the situation for the last three days. But I have put it behind me now. I know Derrick, he can help us a lot. Now is the time to start a new journey with him."

The Spanish defensive midfielder was also asked about their upcoming opponents Odisha FC. The Juggernauts are in seventh place, two points ahead of FC Goa.

"I think Odisha FC have got a very good team. I know a lot of the Spanish players and have played against them. But we have to focus on ourselves and our team now. We are trying to improve our style of football, be competitive, and I believe we have one of the best teams in the league," Bedia said.

