"Winning titles but really destroying football heritage" - Fans react as ATK Mohun Bagan brace for another name change after ISL 2022-23 victory

ATK Mohun Bagan fans have expressed their frustration with news emerging on Saturday (March 18) that the team is set to undergo a name change.

Following the Mariners' victory over Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 final, owner Sanjiv Goenka revealed that they will be known as "Mohun Bagan Super Giants" from next season. It was an unforeseen development, but in line with other teams owned by Goenka such as the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

The proposed name change hasn't gone down well with fans, with many already protesting for the "ATK" prefix to be removed. News of Goenka's announcement on air was met with a wide range of responses on Twitter. One tweeted:

"This guys is winning titles but really destroying Football Heritage..!"

Another tweeted:

"You guys won.....but at what cost? 😂😂"

One supporter seemed to be in disbelief and wrote:

"This is a joke right..?"

Here are some more reactions to the latest update about ATK Mohun Bagan:

ATK Mohun Bagan secure ISL 2022-23 title with thrilling win on penalties over Bengaluru FC

Before Sanjiv Goenka's comments made headlines across the country, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC played out a thrilling ISL 2022-23 final.

The Mariners started brightly and got the chance to take the lead when Roy Krishna was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Dimitri Petratos scored from the spot to give his side a 14th-minute lead.

However, Bengaluru got themselves level on the cusp of half-time with a spot-kick of their own. Sunil Chhetri converted after Krishna was fouled by Subhasish Bose in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The Blues then took the lead in the 78th minute as Krishna nodded home from close range to beat Vishal Kaith. However, Mohun Bagan received their second penalty of the night moments later after Kiyan Nassiri was felled in the box. Petratos once again made no mistake with five minutes of regulation time to go.

The two teams could not be separated after extra time as the game entered a shootout. Alan Costa scored for Bengaluru before Petratos responded, while both Krishna and Liston Colaco also found the back of the net. However, Bruno Ramires missed for the Blues, while Nassiri scored. Chhetri made it 3-3 before Manvir Singh put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead again.

Pablo Perez, who had conceded the second penalty in regulation, skied his spot-kick to give the Mariners a 4-3 win in the shootout and the title.

