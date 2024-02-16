"With Rehenesh’s penalty save, the match turned a little bit" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil after trouncing Punjab FC 4-0 | ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC brought the high-flying Punjab FC down by trouncing them by a massive 4-0 scoreline in an ISL fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 15.

Punjab came into the game on the back of a stunning 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters away from home. The Shers were expected to fare well against the Red Miners as well, but could not quite keep up with their pace.

One of the talking points of the game was when Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP dived the right way to save Luca Majcen's penalty in the 13th minute. Punjab were trailing by a solitary goal then.

Jamshedpur FC manager Khalid Jamil addressed the media after the game and said that a lot of things went his side's way in the game, including the penalty save.

“Everybody worked very hard. We tried to create a lot of chances. We got an early goal. I think with Rehenesh TP’s penalty save, the match turned a little bit. We got another goal at the start of the second half. Jeremy Manzorro scored an outstanding free-kick goal. So, all things went in our favour tonight,” said Jamil.

When asked if Jamshedpur can still make it to the playoffs, Jamil refused to get drawn into the conversation, saying:

"I haven't made the calculation. We were playing against a good team. Punjab FC did well in their last two games. So, it was difficult tonight to play at their home. But now we are focusing on our next match.”

“Uvais played well and has improved a lot" - Khalid Jamil

Jamshedpur FC were served well by Daniel Chima Chukwu, who broke the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Mohammed Sanan, who played in a slightly deeper role in midfield on the night, scored the second for the Red Miners in the 63rd minute.

Jeremy Manzorro's latw brace put the game to bed, and the Red Miners were able to breathe easy.

Left-back Muhammad Uvais, who has been getting regular game time under Khalid Jamil, was praised by the gaffer.

“Uvais played well and has improved a lot. He is left-footed and has a good physique. I substituted him because he was on a yellow card. He is improving match by match, but he still needs to improve,” Jamil concluded.