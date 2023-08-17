Rising prominently within the realm of Indian football is Parthib Gogoi, a dynamic forward for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. His journey commenced with the Indian Arrows, a constituent of the All-India Football Federation's development initiative in 2020.

The trajectory of his career led him to the NorthEast United squad in the ISL. Gogoi promptly seized the spotlight by clinching three goals in his inaugural season, including a remarkable strike against Chennaiyin FC in the 2022-23 season.

Notably, Gogoi secured his maiden senior hat-trick against Shillong Lajong during the ongoing Durand Cup 2023, showcasing his immense potential. Recognized for his agility, adept dribbling, and precision in finishing, Gogoi's aptitude extends to set-piece execution, solidifying his reputation as a multifaceted emerging talent in Indian football.

In an exclusive interview, Sportskeeda engaged with Parthib Gogoi, where he shared his early football journey, experiences in the I-League, upcoming season's aspirations, insights into team dynamics, and more. Parthib highlighted standout moments like his impressive Durand Cup hat-trick and impactful Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season, offering a glimpse into his remarkable career inception. He said:

"It feels amazing to have a good start to my football career! The recent Durand Cup hat trick and the previous Hero ISL season have been incredible for my career. My love for the sport and the desire to constantly improve keeps me motivated and makes my mark."

When quizzed about his initial experience working under the guidance of the new coach, Juan Pedro Benali, at NorthEast United, the player expressed:

"Working with Coach Juan Pedro Benali at NorthEast United FC has been a great experience so far. His coaching style is focused on tactical awareness and technical skills, which aligns well with my playing style. I believe his approach will contribute to the team's success by bringing out the best in each player."

Recognizing the importance of strong communication and understanding within a team, particularly in the context of an organized and creative attacking unit, he emphasized:

"Building strong communication and understanding among teammates is key to a successful attacking unit. We plan to work on our chemistry through regular training sessions and off-field bonding. As for my closest friend within the team, I'd say it's hard to pick just one as we're a tight-knit bunch!"

"It would be an honor to wear the Indian jersey and make my country proud": Parthib Gogoi

Amidst the escalating competition in Indian football, the ISL has played a pivotal role in propelling emerging talents into the spotlight. In this context, Gogoi elaborated on his immediate aspirations for the upcoming seasons, aiming to capitalize on the platform's opportunities and contribute significantly to his team's success.

"My immediate goals for the upcoming seasons are to continue performing well for my club and help them achieve success," stated Gogoi. "I want to score more goals and assists that will help my team to achieve. As for aspirations, I definitely dream of representing the national team in the future. It would be an honor to wear the Indian jersey and make my country proud!"

Managing the trifecta of training, recovery, and personal life, Parthib Gogoi also revealed his approach to ensuring peak performance both on and off the field.

"Managing training, recovery, and personal life is crucial. I prioritize rest, proper nutrition, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. It's all about finding the right balance and making sure I take care of my body and mind to perform at my best on and off the field."

Having had the privilege of playing in both the Indian Super League and the I-League, Parthib highlighted the differences between these two levels of competition.

"The Indian Super League and I-League have their unique characteristics," added Gogoi. "ISL offers a higher level of competition, with more international players and exposure, while the I-League focuses on promoting homegrown talent. Both experiences have contributed to my growth as a player by challenging me and helping me develop different skills."

In the world of football, mental fortitude plays a pivotal role, especially during high-pressure situations. Sharing insights into his mental preparation, Gogoi said:

"Mental preparation is crucial in high-pressure situations. I focus on visualization techniques, positive self-talk, and staying calm under pressure. It's also important to trust my training and believe in my abilities. Taking deep breaths and staying present in the moment helps me stay focused and perform at my best when the stakes are high."