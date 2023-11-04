"Wow. Legacy Adipoli!" East Bengal FC supporters unveil huge tifo to showcase dominance over Kerala Blasters FC 

The clash between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC was highly anticipated, with the Torchbearers welcoming their rivals to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Both teams boast passionate fanbases that have been pivotal to their success. While both clubs enjoy strong home support, when it comes to trophies, one team clearly has the upper hand, and East Bengal fans didn’t hesitate to assert their dominance.

During the match against Kerala Blasters, the Red and Gold Brigade proudly displayed a tifo featuring their numerous trophies, leaving a Kerala Blasters fan admiring their impressive cabinet and exclaiming, “Wow. Legacy.”

Expand Tweet

Established in 1920, East Bengal FC are one of the pioneering clubs in Indian football, having won over 175 trophies, including the Calcutta Football League 39 times, the IFA Shield 28 times, the Federation Cup eight times, and the Durand Cup 16 times. They stand as one of the historic and legacy clubs in Indian football alongside Mohun Bagan.

In contrast, Kerala Blasters, a relatively newer team, have had limited success in terms of trophies, a fact that the Torchbearers were keen to emphasize. Despite East Bengal’s stronghold in the stands, the Blasters had the last laugh on the pitch.

Kerala Blasters go top of the table with a victory over East Bengal FC

Daisuke Sakai’s first-half goal gave Kerala Blasters the lead and a late strike by Dimitrios Diamantakos sealed a 2-1 victory.

The Blasters displayed determination and resilience, securing their first away win of the season and moving to the top of the standings.

With 13 points from six games, the Blasters have had a strong start, which will certainly satisfy head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, especially after a challenging pre-season and Durand Cup.

On the other hand, East Bengal’s struggles continue as they find themselves in 10th place with only four points. Carles Cuadrat’s men have work to do during the international break and will hope to bounce back when they face Chennaiyin FC on November 25.