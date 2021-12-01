"It's two very good teams"- Jamshedpur FC coach ahead of ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC are in a good mental space as they prepare to take on Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 ISL on Thursday following a draw and a win in their previous two outings, head coach Owen Coyle has said.

The outfit from the City of Steel drew with SC East Bengal and defeated FC Goa, and will look to carry forward the momentum when they face Hyderabad FC, who have one win and one loss in two games.

"Yeah, I think it's two very good teams... they played very well in the first game. And you know, people analyze games on results when football people know that’s not the case. Hyderabad were the better side in the first game against Chennaiyin, and on any other day we probably would have wondered if we were the better team against East Bengal, could easily have been three points. So I think it’s unfair to say disappointing performances. You know, I can accept that. If you want more points, you know we didn’t get three points, that’s different from saying that some points for poor performances are two different things," Coyle told a virtual news conference.

The Jamshedpur FC coach also called on his team to play positively and stick to being the attacking side that they are.

Jamshedpur FC coach praises Alex Lima

Jamshedpur FC in an offensive set-piece against Hyderabad FC in ISL 2020-21 (Picture Courtesy: ISL)

Coyle described Alex Lima as a "perfect modern day midfield player."

"Lima has been outstanding. He played with an injury last year. The character he showed for the team. He took painkillers to help out the club. Now that he’s fully fit, he is showing what an outstanding player he is. He is wonderful on the ball and works so hard off the ball. He is a perfect modern day midfield player," Coyle said.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan