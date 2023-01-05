Young full-back Lalremruata Ralte signs for Churchill Brothers FC on a multi-year deal

Lalremruata Ralte has been roped in by Churchill Brothers FC on a multi-year deal from Mizoram Premier League (MPL) outfit Chanmari FC, Sportskeeda has reliably learned.

The young left-back was playing in the MPL 2022-23 season with the Aizawl-based club. Although Chanmari had an underwhelming campaign, finishing in the sixth spot, Lalremruata impressed the onlookers with his performances. He also scored in the 2-3 victory over FC Bethlehem in the MPL.

Previously, he also played for Mizoram outfit Chhinga Veng FC and went on to win the MPL title with them in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, his new club, Churchill Brothers, are placed ninth in the I-League with 12 points after their first nine matches. With just three wins and three draws, the Red Machines are hoping to turn their fate around with signings in the winter transfer window.

The young left-back will be competing with George D'Souza, who joined from Odisha FC, for a spot in the starting lineup.

Churchill Brothers FC moving smartly in the transfer market to replenish their squad

As mentioned earlier, the Goan club have had a tricky start to the I-League season. However, they have been moving smartly and briskly in the transfer market to replenish their squad and strengthen their bid in the second half of the season.

According to multiple reports, the Red Machines have acquired the services of Alocious Muthayyan from Real Kashmir FC. The talented winger is said to have terminated his contract with immediate effect due to the lack of playing time. Gokulam Kerala FC were said to be interested in Alocious too, sources close to the proceedings revealed to Sportskeeda.

The addition of Lalremuata Ralte will now show that Churchill are in the winter market with real intent. Could the new players boost them to a Championship spot? Only time will tell.

