North East United FC 1 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Teams Tied at the End of First Leg | ISL 2020-21

North East United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the second ISL semi-final at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Here is how the players fared on the day.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Subhasish Roy - 6/10

Roy was helpless for the goal conceded by North East United FC, but overall his handling was good and he brought some stability to a defense that has been leaky of late.

Nim Dorjee - 6.5/10

Nim Dorjee was wrong-footed and how for the goal that his team conceded, being beaten by David Williams' skill. Apart from that, he was sharp and will have a big part to play in the second leg.

Benjamin Lambot - 6/10

Lambot is the defensive rock of the NorthEast United team, but today, he looked a little off the pace.

Advertisement

Dylan Fox - 7/10

Fox's battle with Roy Krishna in the first leg provided some of the best duels of the Indian Super League season, with Fox safely coming out on top of this one. What will happen in the second leg? Only time will tell.

Gurjinder Kumar - 8/10

Gurjinder Kumar was given the 'Hero of the Match' award for his peerless defensive performance. If he repeats his performance in the second leg, it will give North East United a much bigger chance of going through to the final.

A thorough performance from the @NEUtdFC full-back 💪



A look at Gurjinder Kumar's Hero of the Match performance in #NEUATKMB 🎥#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/zPHE1VIkdD — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 6, 2021

Ashutosh Mehta - 7/10

Mehta has proved this season that his footballing career is not over, and he turned in a superb performance for his team when it mattered the most, even hitting the crossbar on one occasion.

Lalengmawia - 7.5/10

Lalengmawia's performance can be summed up by the fact that Roy Krishna found it extremely hard to shake him off whenever he made his runs into the box. He is a rising star of Indian football.

Advertisement

Khassa Camara - 6.5/10

Camara was erratic with his shooting on the day, but he fulfilled his responsibility as a defensive midfielder in terms of recycling possession.

Federico Gallego - 6/10

Gallego is usually the difference-maker for this North East United FC side, but he was below par with his performance on the day. His final ball left much to be desired.

VP Suhair - 6.5/10

Suhair did well on the wing to go to the touchline and cut the ball back for the onrushing attackers, which was a clear tactic from NorthEast United FC on the day.

Luis Machado - 7/10

Critically, Luis Machado delivered the ball to Idriss Sylla, who made sure that North East United FC equalized towards the end of the match. It might just turn out to be his biggest contribution of the season.

Substitutes

Idrissa Sylla - 6.5/10

Sylla was the saving grace for NorthEast United FC on the day, guiding the ball into the net with a clever header towards the end of the game to make sure the match ended in a draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6.5/10

Bhattacharya could not have done anything to avoid conceding the goal in the ending stages of the match, but his handling apart from that was excellent.

Prabir Das - 5.5/10

The only drawback of Prabir Das' game was that he shot from outside the box almost every time he got the ball, and hardly got it on target. Defensively, he was solid.

Pritam Kotal - 6/10

Kotal was defensively solid, but did not add much else to the attack while going forward.

Advertisement

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Bose was a menace for the NorthEast United FC attackers, and was always snipping away at their heels even if he was beaten. That was exactly what was needed on the day, in such a high-stakes match.

Carl McHugh - 6/10

McHugh has had a slight dip in form towards the last stages of the ISL, and that was evident on the day once again, as he did not retain the ball and recycle possession as well as he usually does.

Lenny Rodrigues - 5/10

Lenny did not have the kind of performance he would have liked, unable to hold on to the ball and routinely misplacing passes.

Javier Hernandez - 6/10

Hernandez's driving runs from the middle of the park defined his performance on the day, and he added more than he usually does to attack.

Marcelinho - 6.5/10

Marcelinho showed some great touches, but lacked an end-product on the day. He needs to step up in the second leg if his team is to seal a spot in the ISL final.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir Singh was brought into the team for his pace and power, with an added advantage in size. He did the defensive part of his role well, but could have had more output going forward.

Roy Krishna - 6.5/10

Roy Krishna worked industriously throughout the match as he laid the ball off to David Williams for the first goal of the game. However, he was held well throughout the match by Apuia.

David Williams - 7/10

Williams showed his quality with the finish for the first goal of the match, sending his man the wrong way with a feint before a top-class finish.