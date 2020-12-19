NorthEast United 0-1 Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as Highlanders suffer first defeat of the season | ISL 2020-21

In Match 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL), NorthEast United FC suffered their first defeat of the season against Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC, who ground out a gritty 1-0 victory. NorthEast United had a penalty saved, which proved to be the turning point of the game.

Here is how the players fared in today's ISL encounter.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Gurmeet - 6/10

Gurmeet was brave in almost all of the situations he was thrust into. He couldn't do much about the goal his team conceded. But he took yet another step towards being considered among the ever-growing list of excellent Indian goalkeepers.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6/10

Mehta was tasked with dealing with the threat of Valskis and Aniket Jadhav. He carried it out with fair success. However, he needs to stop giving away unnecessary fouls near the box.

Benjamin Lambot - 6.5/10

Lambot led the defense well for most parts of the match. He even went up himself when his team was in desperate need of an equalizer. However, like Mehta, he gave away too many fouls today.

Dylan Fox - 6.5/10

Fox did well to clear his lines in a crucial moment when Alexandre Lima was in the box with the ball at his feet. Aside from that, he kept the ball moving the way Gerard Nus would have liked.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6/10

He dealt with Aniket Jadhav well for the most part of the game. But aside from following the tactical instructions given by Gerard Nus, Kumar often failed to put his own mark on the game.

Khassa Camara - 6.5/10

Camara's fierce volley from outside the box almost brought his team level in the match. He was unlucky not to score and was his usual self when it came to winning the ball back from the opposition.

Lalengmawia - 6/10

Lalengmawia has had an excellent ISL so far, in which he has also captained NorthEast United FC. Today, however, wasn't his best performance. Under pressure from the Jamshedpur midfield, he gave away possession cheaply on multiple occasions.

Rochharzela - 5.5/10

Mostly invisible through the match, Rochharzela was, unfortunately, an isolated player on the wings today. He failed to have the impact that he has had in previous matches.

Ninthoingamba Meetei - 6.5/10

Of the two wingers, Meetei was undoubtedly the more sprightly one. He initiated multiple attacks. His teammates could have done better to find him in the spaces he occupied at times.

Kwesi Appiah - 6/10

Appiah was handled well by Jamshedpur FC's Stephen Eze. With his movement restricted, he found it hard to play his natural game. It was not his best performance of the season at all.

Idrissa Sylla - 5/10

Sylla had a golden chance to equalize for his team when he stepped up to take the penalty which they got midway through the second half. But he did not place it well enough to beat keeper TP Rehenesh.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 7/10

Rehenesh was the difference between Jamshedpur FC ending the game with one point, as opposed to three points. His penalty save off Sylla's spot-kick was excellent, and he commanded the defense in front of him well.

Laldinliana - 6.5/10

Laldinliana Renthlei is one of the most energetic full-backs in the league. He showed that once again with his tireless display. Coach Owen Coyle has hailed him as one of his most important players, and it is easy to see why.

Stephen Eze - 6.5/10

Eze was lucky to get away with giving a penalty after a clumsy tackle in the box, and he has TP Rehenesh to thank for that. Aside from that, it was the usual, physically dominant display that we have come to expect from the Nigerian.

Peter Hartley - 7.5/10

It was a typical Peter Hartley performance today. His judgement and leadership qualities were on full display.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Aside from the odd shot from outside the box which did not trouble the keeper, Ricky was as energetic as Laldinliana was on his side. He will only grow in confidence as we approach the latter stages of the league.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6.5/10

Isaac received a heavy blow to the head early in the game after a challenge involving Ashutosh Mehta. He did well to complete the game through the pain. He was positionally sound but needs to work on his passing.

Mohammad Mobashir - 6.5/10

The unsung hero of Jamshedpur FC's midfield, Mobashir covered every blade of grass to make sure that his team never lost possession for too long. He is slowly becoming one of the team's most important players.

Alexandre Lima - 6/10

Lima sat in the heart of the midfield with Mobashir and largely did the same job. He lacked energy in periods, though. Lima would look to get back to full fitness as the crucial part of the season kicks in.

Jackichand Singh - 6.5/10

Whenever the ball came to Jackichand Singh, he tried to find Nerijus Valskis in the box. While that may be a one-track strategy, it certainly worked most of the time. He kept the NorthEast United FC defenders busy throughout the match.

Nerijus Valskis - 6/10

When Valskis doesn't get the delivery he seeks, he normally ends up having a quiet match, and that is what happened today. He didn't get a goal, but his team ended up on the winning side, which is all that matters.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10

This may be an unpopular one since Jadhav did score the winning goal and was in the right position to do so. However, he really does need to work on when to release the ball, and today's performance must not gloss over that fact. Owen Coyle must have taken notice of that.