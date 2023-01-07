NorthEast United 1-2 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings as the Blues score last-gasp winner | ISL 2022/23 

Alan Costa broke NorthEast United's hearts by scoring a last-gasp goal to drive Bengaluru FC to a crucial 1-2 victory away from home. Wilmar Gil converted from the spot in the 65th minute after Sivasakthi had given the visitors a lead in the second half. However, an injury time header from Alan Costa sealed the game for the Blues.

Although the visitors kicked off the game on the front foot, it was the Highlanders who created a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 10th minute. Rochharzela played a defense-splitting through ball to pick out Jordan Gil, who was making a run into the penalty box. But the Colombian's poor placement helped Gurpreet make an early save.

Simon Grayson's side were presented with an opportunity to take the lead before half-time, but Mirshad had other ideas. Roy Krishna pinched the ball off a defender and played a decisive pass to find the galloping Sivasakthi Narayanan in the penalty box. Despite the young striker's attempts to hit the back of the net, Mirshad made himself big to deny the ball from going in.

Bengaluru FC's hottest prospect Sivasakthi received the ball from Parag and found the top right corner with an audicious chipped attempt to beat Mirshad Michu for the first time in the 50th minute.

The lead lasted just fifteen minutes as Romain Philippoteaux dispatched a free-kick from the edge of the box to equalize. The visitors kept applying pressure on NorthEast and nearly found the go-ahead goal through Sunil Chhetri, but an extraordinary save from Mirshad Michu denied the Blues from taking the lead.

However, Bengaluru FC bagged the much-deserved winner through their centre-back Alan Costa. The Brazilian, who was left unmarked inside the penalty box, headed the ball into the back of the net following a sumptuous cross from Udanta. The centre-back had scored a late winner in the reverse fixture as well.

We shall look at how players fared in their narrow victory against NorthEast United.

Bengaluru FC player ratings:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10: The reliable Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was rarely tested by NorthEast United. However, there's no doubt that everybody would have expected the shot-stopper to keep out the free-kick from Romain, which resulted in a goal.

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 6/10: The experienced centre-back did not have a great game as he failed to win a single duel and was caught out of position on a few occasions.

Alan Costa - 8/10: Alan Costa was unlucky to concede a free-kick, which resulted in a goal for NorthEast United. The centre-back made amends by scoring a late winner to secure three points.

Parag Shrivas - 7/10: Parag Shrivas assisted the second goal as he enjoyed the attacking freedom afforded to him down the left flank. The full-back was constantly running up and down the pitch to contribute on both sides of the pitch.

Prabir Das - 6.5/10: Some of Prabir Das' crosses caused trouble for the NorthEast United defense. The full-back's link-up with Udanta Singh helped Bengaluru FC secure their victory.

Suresh Wangjam - 6/10: The youngster struggled to produce a good display as the NorthEast United midfield, consisting of Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, and Emil Benny, destabilized Suresh Wangjam and Rohit Kumar in midfield. He was easily dribbled past and failed to win any duels.

Rohit Kumar - 6.5/10: Rohit Kumar acted as the destroyer by putting an end to NorthEast United's counter attacks and kept the midfield ticking with his passing. He was instrumental in keeping possession in the middle of the park.

Javi Hernandez - 7.5/10: The Spaniard was the best player on the pitch and was unlucky to miss out on an assist. He created five key chances and completed all his attempted dribbles. Javi was the creative force for the visitors. Simon Grayson will be hoping to see more of the same from the midfield magician.

Roy Krishna - 7/10: Roy Krishna was unlucky to miss out on an assist as Sivasakthi's shot was well saved by Mirshad in the first half. The Fiji international brought his experience into play with his movements as he gave Gaurav Bora and Co. a tough time.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 7.5/10: The young Indian striker showed terrific composure to open the scoring in the first half, although he was unable to convert when he was 1-v-1 with Mirshad Michu a few minutes earlier. He continues to have a great breakthrough season.

Substitutes:

Udanta Singh - 7/10: Udanta Singh's delicious cross found Alan Costa at the far post who drove his side into the lead. The winger made an impression after coming on the bench by grabbing an assist.

Sunil Chhetri - 6.5/10: The skipper came close to opening the scoring, but a tremendous save from Mirshad Michu denied Chhetri a goal.

